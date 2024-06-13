As Pittsfield city council passes Marchetti’s debut $216 million budget, community members bemoan $200,000 cut to school department

After initially being asked to deliver a close to level funded budget, Marchetti’s almost $216 million plan – a roughly 5% increase over the previous year – passed in a 10-1 vote Tuesday night. Only Ward 2 city councilor Brittany Noto – formerly Bandani – was in opposition. The sole cut to the plan was $200,000 from the almost $83 million school department budget, eliminating around 23 education-related positions. Community members and school department employees made their displeasure known to the council during the open mic portion of the meeting.

“I've worked in Pittsfield now for 12 years, during which I've watched the money for schools dwindle nearly every year. Most years, we've been asked to come in level funded or with just a 1% to 2% increase in the budget, which we've done. Unfortunately, the cuts that are planned for next year affect the schools and students who need it the most," said Jessica Harvey of Lanesborough, a General Interventionist in the Pittsfield Public Schools. “I know there have been previous discussions regarding the fact that we have several underperforming schools. What people don't realize is that there are many factors that go into that- Transiency, high poverty, behaviors, of course, the pandemic and subsequent inflation. We need consistency to make real change in the schools, consistency in funding, resources, staff, curricular materials. This year alone, 43% of Pittsfield public schools were chronically absent, missing 10 or more days of school. If students are not present, we can't teach them. That number only increases for students that are experiencing poverty, those with disabilities, as well as all racial minority populations. Ironically, the coordinators that were hired at several schools to engage families and improve attendance are being cut and not replaced.”

Harvey told the council that Conte Community School has seen an over 30% increase in behavior incidents since 2019.

“If we continue to make cuts to the schools funding, we'll never see the schools in Pittsfield turnaround," she continued. "We have to continue to invest in our cities’ and towns’ youth as they are the future. If we truly want them to become successful, productive citizens in our communities, then we have to show them that we're willing to invest in them by investing in the schools they attend.”

Patricia Winkle of Pittsfield is a longtime teacher in the city’s schools, as well as a parent and grandparent to students in the system.

“Several years ago, our district, along with our state and our nation, acknowledged that the pandemic and the changes in our economy had had a profound impact on students' lives," she said. "Resources were added to assist students struggling to overcome new challenges in their families and academic lives. We are aware that the funding that opened up opportunities for greater student supports has gone away. Sadly, the need for them has not.”

She told the council the needs of students in 2024 are far greater than when she first entered the world of teaching.

“At best, many cannot sit and have not been exposed to early childhood learning experiences," said Winkle. "At worst, students run from our classrooms, hit their teachers, bite, spit, throw materials and knock over furniture. This behavior now exists through the continuum of grade levels up through our high schools. Teachers desperately need the support of well qualified professionals to support students who struggle with behavioral issues. Our student support professionals, school adjustment counselors, principals, nurses, and especially our deans of students- These are the staff who spend their very full days calming out of control students and sometimes parents, investigating the ever-increasing number of instances of serious incidents, and responding to parent concerns and putting out the many other fires that start each day. These are very important positions, are the last positions that we should be cutting.”

First-term Ward 7 councilor Rhonda Serre pushed back against the scathing criticism directed at the body, describing the $200,000 cut to the schools as miniscule in the face of the larger spending plan.

“As was pointed out at the school committee meeting after this budget, we don't have line-item control," she said. "If a dean is going to be cut, or if an administration rule is going to be cut, if paraprofessionals are going to be cut, that's not on us. We're not making that recommendation. That power resides solely in the school committee.”

During May budget hearings, the school department cut was passed in an 8-3 vote with city council President Pete White and councilors Alisa Costa and James Conant in opposition.

The council also unanimously approved using $2.5 million of Pittsfield’s free cash reserves to lower the fiscal year 2025 tax rate.