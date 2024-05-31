Pittsfield city council preliminarily approves Mayor Marchetti’s debut $215.9 million budget after cut to school budget

Thursday night’s budget hearing saw the 11-member body sign off on the overwhelming majority of Mayor Peter Marchetti’s more than $215 million budget, but cut $200,000 from the roughly $83 million school department budget. More than 20 jobs will be cut from the city’s schools under the plan.

“I stand ready as I did day one when I submitted the budget to the city council to accept the wishes of the city council, and I will abide by the wishes of the city council," Marchetti addressed the council. "But I think it's important to state as the mayor, I voted to for the budget, I brought the budget forward, and as we talk about all the reductions that we've all seen in made, I think it's true across the board.”

Councilors Alicia Costa, Jim Conant, and president Pete White voted against the cut. The Pittsfield city council will take a final vote on the budget at its June 11th meeting. The 2025 fiscal year starts on July 1st.