Environmental Advocates NY's Rob Hayes says the EPA's plan to roll back clean water regulations is harmful to New Yorkers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a plan to roll back a series of landmark clean water regulations. The agency says it will leave PFOA and PFOS maximum contaminant levels of 4 parts per trillion untouched, but push back a deadline for drinking water systems to implement plans to address these chemicals. The EPA will also eliminate limits on three other PFAS compounds, as well as a mixture of several chemicals. While the EPA under President Trump says the changes will allow for a "reasonable and flexible approach" to protect drinking water, advocates warn the rollbacks are dangerous to public health. WAMC spoke with Rob Hayes, Senior Director of Clean Water for Environmental Advocates NY, for an update on federal and state policies impacting the environment.

A spokesperson for Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul says while the rollback puts New Yorkers at risk, the state has invested $6 billion for clean water since 2017.