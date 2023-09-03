Environmental Advocates NY's Rob Hayes praises revised 3M drinking water settlement

Chemical company 3M last week agreed to revised terms of a proposed multi-billion-dollar settlement over PFAS contamination.

New York Attorney General Tish James, part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, initially objected to a proposed $10.5 to $12 billion settlement with public water systems.

The Democrat praised the revised proposal that removes provisions that she says would have required water providers to assume future liability.

PFAS chemicals have been linked to several ill-health effects including cancer.

Rob Hayes, Director of Clean Water at Environmental Advocates NY, also praised the revised terms that he says will allow those sickened by PFAS contamination in their drinking water to sue polluters.

WAMC sat down with Hayes last week to speak about the revised settlement proposal.