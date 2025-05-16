Plattsburgh Common Council appoints new police chief following heated public comment

A controversial nominee to lead the Plattsburgh Police Department has been confirmed by the Common Council.

Earlier this week Mayor Wendell Hughes, a Democrat, announced he would ask the Common Council to ratify his selection of Lieutenant Jarrod Trombley to serve as the city’s Police Chief.

The choice is controversial. Former Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a Democrat, placed Trombley on administrative leave in 2024 for misconduct, falsifying records and other charges. Trombley signed a settlement and retired in September. Hughes rehired Trombley when he took office in January and approved an investigation into the allegations. The results have not been released.

City residents filled council chambers and public comment was split. Ward 2 resident Denise Nephew urged approval of Trombley’s appointment.

“I’m all for the appointment on the new police chief and the new captain. It’s long overdue,” Nephew said. “I worked with this police chief. He will listen. Please go ahead with this. We need to mend this city.”

Ward 4 resident Jim Votraw was concerned about the process to select the chief.

“I’m a little concerned over the fact that there’s been an investigation. Some people have said you all know what the results were. Well, that’s great and as our representatives I wish you’d share it with us before you make a decision on a chief of police,” urged Votraw. “We need to see the facts that we paid to find out about.”

Idaho Avenue resident April Wood arrived with a packet of papers outlining a litany of issues regarding the appointee, many of which are part of the investigation into the department.

“I’ve compiled a 65 page packet of official documents obtained through FOIA requests,” Wood began. “This packet includes the formal Section 75 charges filed against Jarrod Trombley to include misconduct, incompetence and insubordination for failing to follow city and department procedures. Next, a memo dated September 5th placing Trombley on administrative leave...”

Mayor Hughes interrupted, “That’s warning number one. Direct your comments to the council. Personal remarks are out.”

Wood cited documents when Trombley had been relieved of duty. Following a heated exchange, Mayor Hughes had her rejected after a third notice that she was failing to follow public comment rules.

“You know what the problem is? You don’t like what I have to say about your candidate!” exclaimed Wood.

“I’ve heard what you’ve had to say,” Hughes countered. “You’re directed to leave the podium and exit the room, please. If you refuse to comply law enforcement will be asked to assist you in restoring order.”

“You specifically...” Wood starts.

“I just, I asked you to leave the room,” Hughes warned.

“I’m not leaving the room. I’m not leaving the room,” declared Wood.

Hughes motions to a police officer, “Lieutenant.”

Wood continues her comments as she begins to pick up her papers, “These are his campaign donors. Four people from the search committee for the chief of police, four out of the six donated to your campaign, okay. I think that’s very telling. The least you could do is hold off.”

Denise Nephew shouts from the crowd, “Get out! You get out!”

A number of people shout as Wood leaves.

The Common Council vote to ratify the police chief was not unanimous.

Hughes calls for the vote, “Roll call.

Beth Carlin, the mayor’s assistant, conducts the roll. “Councilor Baughn?” “Yes.”

“ Councilor Evans” “ Yes.”

“Councilor Gibbs?” “Yes.”

“Councilor Tallon?”

“Respectfully I must abstain from this vote,” Tallon states.

“You’ve got to vote. It’s got to be a positive or a negative, instructed Hughes.

“It’s considered a no,” replied Tallon.

Hughes replies “Okay” and the roll call continues.

“Councilor Monette?” “Yes.”

“Councilor Collin?” “Yes.”

: “Adopted,” Hughes declared.

Ward 4 Democrat Jennifer Tallon later explained why she attempted to abstain and then cast the sole no vote.

“Because I felt there’s far too many questions overhead right now and I feel that this appointment should have been made at a later date after perhaps maybe a press conference had been called to try to clear up some of the questions that have been overhead,” Tallon said.

Following the vote, Lieutenant Trombley said he is proud and humbled to have been confirmed chief.

“Let’s focus on the future. Let’s get back to evidence-based policing and really start focusing on the community again,” Chief Trombley said.

The council also confirmed Joel Vassar as a Captain in the department.

Their appointments are effective today.