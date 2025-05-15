Senate Democrats from the region criticize proposed Republican cuts to Medicaid

Democratic Senators are vilifying House Republicans in Washington as a bill that includes $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid moves forward.

The GOP proposal would impose work requirements, increase co-pays and increase documentation requirements to be eligible for Medicaid. Protect Our Care is a national group focused on equitable health care. Founder and Chair Leslie Dach said Thursday that the Republican bill would take health care away from more than 13 million Americans and raise costs for millions more.

“They are abandoning everyday Americans, turning their backs on them, both who rely on the Affordable Care Act and on Medicaid. They are abandoning our seniors, our children, our disabled, our veterans and our rural hospitals,” Dach said.

New York would be severely impacted if the GOP proposal passes, according to Senator Charles Schumer. The minority leader says the measure will harm more than half of Americans and the only reason Republicans are proposing the cuts to Medicaid is to use the money to reduce taxes for billionaires.

“This is the largest cut to Medicaid in American history,” Schumer began. “In New York we have 7 million people out of our 20 million who rely on Medicaid. Close to one million New Yorkers will lose health insurance because of this bill. And then for every person who loses health insurance there are probably 2 or 3 whose premiums will go way up and they can’t afford it or they’ll get less robust coverage.”

Vermont Senator Peter Welch notes that 2 of 3 seniors in nursing homes are at risk of losing Medicaid reimbursement and being “kicked out” of the facilities. He added that disabled children and their families will lose a lifeline if the cuts pass.

“Everything that we’re saying is true for our Republican colleagues and I don’t believe that they care less about their people. But they’re so intimidated by Trump and so enthralled by the tax cut rhetoric that they’re willing to turn a blind eye to the consequences of this action," Welch theorized. “Thirteen million Americans are going to lose access to Medicaid. Brutal impact on individuals, on community institutions and really on our states.”

In an interview on Morning Edition on Thursday, New York Congressman Mike Lawler, a Republican from the Hudson Valley's 17th District, was asked if he accepts that people would lose Medicaid benefits. Lawler responded that he supports the bill’s provisions for eligibility and citizenship verification and work requirements for able-bodied recipients.

"Medicaid is a means-tested program that is there to help those in need. If you’re able-bodied you should be trying to get a job and ultimately either be able to purchase health insurance on the open market or get insurance through your employer,” Lawler said.

Host Steve Inskeep sought clarification, “I think I’m hearing you say that you believe that people would lose Medicaid benefits, but you’re arguing that they don’t deserve the Medicaid benefits. Is that right?”

“The objective is to protect these vital programs for eligible recipients,” Lawler responded.

The bill moved out of committee on Wednesday.