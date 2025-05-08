North Country airports at risk of losing Essential Air Service funding

Five regional airports across New York’s North Country are at risk of losing Essential Air Service funding that subsidizes airlines serving rural airports.

The federal government created the Essential Air Service to guarantee smaller commercial airports receive a “minimum level of scheduled air service.”

The program currently provides more than $591 million to airports across the country and Puerto Rico. The Trump Administration is proposing a reduction of $308 million.

At Plattsburgh International Airport, Contour Airlines provides the Essential Air Service. Airport manager Chris Kreig says the carrier receives a nearly $6.5 million annual subsidy over three years from the Essential Air Service.

“It is our daily service. I mean we do have Allegiant here and that’s more leisure focused, but the Essential Air Service is for those folks that are our businesses, people that are trying to connect to other locations,” Kreig says. “It provides that connectivity for our community, for businesses. And it’s an important piece to the economic growth and the quality of life up here. And losing that would be certainly detrimental to our economic growth and quality of life.”

Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry, a Republican, says the EAS funding is crucial to maintain air service at Plattsburgh International.

“They’re talking about a 50 or 58 percent reduction and if that is true, I don’t know how those affected airlines, not just here but other places, would continue to service the area.” Henry adds, “The ability to have Essential Air Service to an area has an economic impact. It helps with marketing. Now, it’s early days so I’d like to hedge my bet a little bit that there may be something that will be worked out. But it would certainly have a very powerful negative impact on the airline flying out of our airport.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas notes that losing or cutting the Essential Air Service program would in turn undermine business activity across the region.

“It certainly would be an economic loss beyond just the loss of passengers and activity at the airport. Particularly in our situation with Contour now having a restored service to Dulles, a very important business connection, particularly for our international business community in the Plattsburgh region,” notes Douglas. “There would be an underlying loss of economic vitality and competitiveness that goes with actually having a connection like that here in Plattsburgh. And, by the way, it’s only fair that the airports in areas like Plattsburgh and Watertown and Massena and etcetera get to have air connections also.”

The Watertown, Ogdensburg, Massena and Adirondack Regional airports are also at risk of cuts to the Essential Air Service.

