Senator Schumer calls on federal DOT to stop pending loss of air service at northern NY airports

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the federal transportation agency to make sure air service is maintained at two northern New York airports.

Skywest Airlines said last week that it will end flights from the Plattsburgh and Ogdensburg International Airports this spring due to staffing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Senator Charles Schumer, the Democratic majority leader, launched what he calls a major campaign Thursday to secure an air carrier and keep Essential Air Services at the airports. He has written to the U.S. Transportation Secretary requesting a Hold-In Order be issued to temporarily prohibit termination of the EAS provided by Skywest until a new airline is found.