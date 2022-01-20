© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Senator Schumer calls on federal DOT to stop pending loss of air service at northern NY airports

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST
Plattsburgh International Airport sign
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Plattsburgh International Airport sign

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the federal transportation agency to make sure air service is maintained at two northern New York airports.

Skywest Airlines said last week that it will end flights from the Plattsburgh and Ogdensburg International Airports this spring due to staffing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Senator Charles Schumer, the Democratic majority leader, launched what he calls a major campaign Thursday to secure an air carrier and keep Essential Air Services at the airports. He has written to the U.S. Transportation Secretary requesting a Hold-In Order be issued to temporarily prohibit termination of the EAS provided by Skywest until a new airline is found.

Tags

NewsPlattsburgh International AirportSkywest Airlines
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More