Rosamaria Luppino McHugh among crowded field of Democrats in Albany’s 6th Ward Common Council race

A paralegal is among a crowded field vying for Albany's 6th ward common council seat.

Rosamaria Luppino McHugh describes herself as a business owner and resident who’s invested in the community, with a desire to give back.

"I want to hear what their concerns are," McHugh said. "I mean, I obviously know what I would like to see different, but at the end of the day, I'm not the only one that lives here. There's a community, and, you know, I might be missing something, I don't know. I've asked. I set up a couple spots for myself to meet with people to see what their concerns are. But I think it's pretty unanimous. We're all on the same page as some of the things that we'd like to see. You know, Lark Street has been, the ward, has been neglected a little bit and not given the attention that it deserves. And I'm hoping to be part of changing that and being the voice for this community."

The 55-year old Democrat is one of at least six candidates looking to fill the seat previously held by Gabriella Romero, who left the council in January after winning the 109th district New York state Assembly seat.

"I think it's fantastic that there's so many people that are throwing their hat in the ring, that want to see a difference and they feel that they can make that difference," said McHugh.

The 6th Ward includes the Center Square neighborhood, encompassing Washington Park on its west side running from South Lake Avenue southeast to South Swan Street, bordered on the southwest by Myrtle Avenue and on the northeast by State Street and Washington Avenue.

"At the end of the day, I can relate," McHugh said. "I've been there. There's been a time in my life where, I've been homeless, I've been on drugs, and I'm in a position now, at my age, where I didn't, I didn't follow that path. You know, I've changed and made sure that I did better for myself, so I can relate with different I don't know what you want to how you want to word it, but different people, right? I can relate with the less fortunate. I've been everywhere I've lived life. I'm street smart, and I think that I'm seasoned, experienced, and I think that I can definitely make a change here for everybody."

McHugh says the number one community concern is public safety.

"I live right on State Street across from Washington Park, right in Center Square, and people are concerned about their safety. They've been here for a long, long time, and they're afraid to walk at night. You've lived here all your life. I want to make sure that you continue to live here feeling safe and secure," said McHugh.

The ward is represented by Richard Conti, who also served from 1997 to 2021, when he decided not to run for another term. Appointed by Mayor Kathy Sheehan to serve as an interim member, Conti rejoined the council January 1st, to finish out Romero's term.

The primary is June 24th.