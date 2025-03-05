David Warnock among several candidates running for Albany’s 6th Ward Common Council seat

Another hat is in the ring for a key Albany Common Council seat.

At least six candidates are vying for the sixth ward seat previously held by Gabriella Romero, who left the council in January after winning the 109th district New York state Assembly seat.

David Warnock is a financial analyst at the state Public Service Commission. The 35-year old Democrat says his thoughts of actively getting involved in politics were buoyed by November’s election.

"I thought this would be an opportunity for me to take on a role, to fight for the city of Albany and for the ward. So I wanted to deepen my involvement. I'd been involved in politics for a number of years, just as a volunteer, and I figured it was time to take it up a step," Warnock said.

The ward is represented by Richard Conti, who also served from 1997 to 2021, when he decided not to run for another term. Appointed by Mayor Kathy Sheehan to serve as an interim member, Conti rejoined the council January 1st, to finish out Romero's term.

Like most city officials and candidates for public office, Warnock's biggest concern is public safety.

"People want public safety. I think that's indisputable. We might have disagreements about what the best way to make that happen might be, and certainly it's not an easy part, but I believe that public safety is a fundamental right," said Warnock.

The 6th Ward includes the Center Square neighborhood, encompassing Washington Park on its west side running from South Lake Avenue southeast to South Swan Street, bordered on the southwest by Myrtle Avenue and on the northeast by State Street and Washington Avenue.

Warnock says his additional concerns include cost of living, cost of housing and developing new business for the city.

"I am committed to revitalizing a sense of community and social solidarity amongst the neighborhood," Warnock said. "And that starts with public safety. That starts by promoting more affordability, and that starts by getting top quality jobs into our area. And I'm committed to doing whatever I can, whether I win this election or I lose it, I'm committed to staying involved."

Warnock says if he loses the June 24th primary he'll support the chosen candidate.

"What I'd really love to see for Albany is the freedom for people to build a life for themselves. That really is what's driving my candidacy. That's sort of the North Star. That's the mission. I really want to make it so that people who want to move into Albany, can move into Albany, and find a way to flourish and thrive here," said Warnock.

Petitioning is under way.