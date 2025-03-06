Deirdre Brodie among several hopefuls running for Albany’s 6th Ward Common Council seat

A government solutions manager at a software company is among candidates for the 6th ward Albany Common Council seat.

Deirdre Brodie calls herself "an active resident of the same square mile in Albany for 20 years." She embraces her walkable neighborhood, it's historic architecture, and diversity. The 41-year-old Democrat aims to use her local experience as a renter and homeowner with her government expertise to address the ward's challenges.

"People do not feel safe anymore," said Brodie. "That is our number one issue. The impact of guns and violence cannot be overstated. I think we also cannot assume that we've done everything within our power for unhoused people, for people living with addiction, people with mental health concerns. Living on the streets is also not safe, and we need to be doing more on both ends of that spectrum."



At least six candidates are vying for the seat previously held by Gabriella Romero, who left the council in January after winning the 109th district New York state Assembly seat. The ward is represented by Richard Conti, who also served from 1997 to 2021, when he decided not to run for another term. Appointed by Mayor Kathy Sheehan to serve as an interim member, Conti rejoined the council January 1st, to finish out Romero's term.

Brodie emphasizes the ward's welcoming and inclusive nature, and if elected says she would strengthen community engagement with the Albany Police Department.

"We need to strengthen that relationship with APD, and that our partnership and dialog needs to be much more regular and data informed. I've already spearheaded conversations with Chief Cox and his team, who have been very receptive to this, and my ask of APD is going to be for more community engagement officers to be dedicated to the Lark Street corridor. We need to expand their coverage, their days and their hours. I think in return, the neighborhood also needs to offer better communications through the neighborhood associations and civic leaders who can be conduits for feedback and building relationships from the ground up with those officers who are serving on our streets that helps address both the fact and the perception of safety," Brodie said.

Brodie's concerns include clean streets, traffic calming and opportunities for healthy recreation in Washington Park. Brodie says Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed $400 million dollar investment in the city would be a real game-changer for the neighborhood.

"The 6th Ward is fully within the catchment area and should be absolutely represented at the table when decisions are being made about how that $400 million is being spent. And it's not just spent on our behalf, but with active representation and authentic participation of the neighborhoods that this could directly impact. I am not going to sit by for another four years and watch us either not have access to that, or feel like we didn't get what we could out of this once in a generation opportunity," said Brodie.

The district includes the Center Square neighborhood, encompassing Washington Park on its west side running from South Lake Avenue southeast to South Swan Street, bordered on the southwest by Myrtle Avenue and on the northeast by State Street and Washington Avenue.

The Democratic primary is June 24th.