Residents and state leaders criticize Trump policies during Vermont town hall

The state treasurer hosted town halls over the weekend to discuss Vermont’s response to federal policy changes.

In January, the Vermont state Treasurer formed a Task Force on Federal Transition to monitor federal policy changes and provide advice on potential impacts to the state’s economy. The Task Force hosted two town halls on Saturday to report on Vermont’s response and receive input from the public.

At the town hall in South Burlington, Treasurer Michael Pieciak explained why the task force was formed.

“During the first Trump Administration we found that when we were proactive and coordinated, that we had a better response. And when we were not as proactive, when we were not as coordinated, the fast-changing federal policies sometimes caught us on our heels. So that was really the whole purpose of the task force,” Pieciak noted. “There are a couple of things that I'm focused on and worried about. Thirty-six percent of our state's budget comes from the federal government. Medicaid is the most significant receiver of federal funds here in Vermont. So that's certainly one concern when we're thinking about the changes that are coming out of Washington DC. The other one is 67% which is the percentage of imports from Canada that we receive in Vermont. So that is a significant concern.”

U.S. Senator Peter Welch, a Democrat and a frequent critic of the Trump Administration, attended the South Burlington town hall.

“We have a president who is on a lawless rampage and I have never seen a situation like this. You know, when I went into politics I thought I'd be dealing with quote, issues. But what's happening now is our democracy is absolutely under attack by the President of the United States,” Welch exclaims. “And what is so alarming to me is that folks I serve with in the United States Congress are willingly ceding the authority and responsibility we have as an independent branch of government and giving it over to President Trump.”

Yelling from audience: “Traitors! He’s a Russian agent.”

“In Washington, as bad as you think it is, it's worse. So you're entitled to have the concern that you're expressing,” Welch affirmed.

Following the initial statements from Pieciak and Welch, questions and comments were taken from the floor. South Burlington resident Connie Anania thanked Welch for voting against the continuing resolution that kept the government open and exposed fissures in the Democratic Party.

“I know this continuing resolution also declared that the rest of the year is one fiscal day so that you guys can't cancel any emergency that he declares. And I'm worried he's going to declare some emergencies that we don't need. I mean, a lot of stuff he's doing is way outside of his reach, but I'm talking like way outside,” Anania remarked.

“You can't overstate how extreme it'll be because they have demonstrated a total disregard for the rules of law. Every day I wake up and it's a nightmare, and I know that's the same for you,” observed Welch.

Shelburne resident Ned McMahon is a UVM professor and international development consultant. He suggested Vermonters must look beyond state borders if they want to successfully push back against Trump policies.

“I've spent 30 plus years of my life working on human rights and democracy and good governance issues overseas, particularly in Africa. I never thought that I would have to be fighting authoritarianism in my own home country, McMahon said. “When I think about what can be done, let's get practical here. In a few weeks, probably, there's going to be an election about 10 miles from here across the lake in New York 21 congressional district, the Stefanik district. I think that we should all be thinking about how can we flood the zone and be supportive of the Democratic candidate there, quite frankly, and show that there is pushback to the horrors that are being visited upon us now.”

No resident who spoke during the South Burlington Town Hall expressed support for Trump Administration policies.

