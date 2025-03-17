© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Roundtable on tariffs planned in Newport, Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:55 PM EDT
Vermont Senator Peter Welch (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Senator Peter Welch (file)

Vermont Senator Peter Welch will hold a roundtable on U.S. and Canadian tariffs in a border community on Tuesday.

Newport, Vermont is less than 10 miles from the international border. Vermont Senator Peter Welch, a Democrat and member of the Finance Committee, and Member of Parliament Marie-Claude Bibeau are hosting a roundtable at 10:30 with business, nonprofit and agency representatives from both the U.S. and Canada to discuss the impact of the growing trade war. At least 22 businesses, agencies and associations have confirmed their attendance at the meeting.
Tags
News Senator Peter WelchtariffsCanada TariffsRetaliatory Tariffs
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More