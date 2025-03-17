Roundtable on tariffs planned in Newport, Vermont

Vermont Senator Peter Welch will hold a roundtable on U.S. and Canadian tariffs in a border community on Tuesday.

Newport, Vermont is less than 10 miles from the international border. Vermont Senator Peter Welch, a Democrat and member of the Finance Committee, and Member of Parliament Marie-Claude Bibeau are hosting a roundtable at 10:30 with business, nonprofit and agency representatives from both the U.S. and Canada to discuss the impact of the growing trade war. At least 22 businesses, agencies and associations have confirmed their attendance at the meeting.