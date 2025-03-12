Vermont governor focuses on energy costs as impacts of Canadian tariffs loom

The threat of tariffs weighed heavily in the background as Vermont Governor Phil Scott discussed the energy portion of his affordability agenda on Wednesday.

The Republican noted that his administration has put forth a number of tax relief proposals this session, including exempting the military pension tax, reducing the tax on Social Security and expanding the child tax credit. Scott added the tax reforms are part of an effort to address challenges the state is facing, which could be exacerbated by Trump Administration tariffs on Canada.

“One of the things we can’t control are the tariffs coming out of Washington, especially the Canadian tariffs that went into effect last night which will have significant impacts on Vermonters and Vermont businesses at least in the foreseeable future. While it’s important for us to monitor these actions and understand how they’ll impact us, we can’t let it consume us,” Scott advised. “So in the meantime it’s important for us to stay focused on the issues that we can control like housing, education, public safety and affordability.”

Among the key elements of the affordability agenda is the cost of energy. Scott’s veto of the Renewable Energy Standard was overridden last year. Department of Public Service Commissioner Kerrick Johnson reported that the administration has proposed a new Clean Energy Standard that would reduce expected rate increases caused by the Renewable Energy Standard enacted last year.

“Even without tariffs our team estimates Vermonters will see an 18 percent rise in electricity rates over the next five years. Moving to a Clean Energy Standard would reduce electricity costs for Vermonters without losing any emission reduction benefits,” asserted Johnson. “Having a Clean Energy Standard, as the governor has proposed, is projected to save at least $15 to $20 million over ten years with the potential for much greater savings. It’s an achievable measure that enables us to lower energy cost pressures without sacrificing emission reduction gains. And really it couldn’t be more timely.”

The Vermont Legislature is readying the mid-year budget adjustment bill for a vote. Governor Scott said if it is approved as currently drafted, he will veto it.

“That will be a surprise to no one. It doesn’t meet what I see as what we need in Vermont right now. It spends more money than we should be spending and it furthers the hotel-motel program which I feel has been a failed system and we can do better. So, it deserves a veto,” Scott said.

The briefing ended with a bit of levity as the governor confirmed he is the Phil Scott who won the recent Barre Town Fire Department’s annual shotgun raffle.

“I was the big winner! I’ve been donating money to the Barre Town Fire Department for probably 20 years on this one particular raffle. So I guess, eventually you get lucky enough to win,” mused Scott. “It’s a Mossberg 12 gauge. It’s a turkey gun. I do have a gun safe full of guns. I used to like to bird hunt a lot. I had a bird dog and maybe someday I’ll get back to that and now I’ll have a shotgun to do it.”

Governor Scott is also known as an avid stock car racer and has competed at Thunder Road.