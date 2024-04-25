Vermont Senate Education Committee holds confirmation hearing for state Education Secretary

Vermont’s new Education Secretary was grilled by state Senators this week, a month after she was tapped for the role by Governor Phil Scott.

On March 22nd, Governor Phil Scott announced his appointment of Zoie Saunders as Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education, calling her “an accomplished education leader with broad strategic and operational experience.”

She began working on April 15th.

Saunders hails from Florida where she was the chief strategy and innovation officer for Broward County Public Schools. She also served as Fort Lauderdale’s first chief education officer and has also worked as vice president of strategy for Charter Schools USA. A week after her nomination, Scott slammed criticsof his choice for “false accusations and judgements appear to be based on the state she currently lives in, and a cherry-picked part of her resume” pointing to concerns about her charter school experience.

On Tuesday Saunders appeared before the Senate Education committee to justify her qualifications ahead of a formal confirmation vote. She outlined her background and told the committee her vision of education is based on her rural roots and values that highlight education as a way to foster equity, inclusion and opportunity.

“I chose a career that afforded me a broad view of education and an understanding of the many factors that contribute to student success,” said Saunders. “Over nearly two decades of education leadership I have focused on developing a shared vision for a more just and inclusive future where all students have access to a great public school.”

Saunders further explained why she wants to lead Vermont’s education system.

“I believe my role as the Secretary of Education is to listen, learn and lead the state to achieve our collective goals,” Saunders asserted. “I applied for the job because I want to support Vermont’s efforts to create a continuum where early childhood services seamlessly lead to kindergarten readiness and a smooth transition to K-12 and K-12 is aligned with higher education or training in career opportunities. Research shows having this type of system is a driver for social mobility and economic prosperity. The key skill that I bring is the ability to break down silos, to create a continuum of education and wraparound supports targeting students.”

Critics have pointed to Saunders extensive experience with public charter schools, which Vermont doesn’t have.

Rutland District Republican David Weeks was among the committee members examining that aspect of her background.

“In your position as the Vice President of Strategy at Charter Schools USA, this background makes our constituents nervous,” noted Weeks. “How does it frame your view of Vermont’s public education system?”

“You know in my position I was trying to ensure that every school had high quality and consistent outcomes and we had to make sure we were mindful of the different state accountability frameworks, different state policies, state requirements,” replied Saunders. “And so what that required was really being able to establish those quality standards while allowing for that local control which I think is very relevant to the situation in Vermont. So I actually think that’s a real strength that I bring.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Education Committee met to vote whether to forward Saunders’ confirmation to the full Senate. Brattleboro Democrat Nader Hashim voted against confirmation.

“I left the hearing yesterday feeling like some of the answers were lacking,” Hashim said. “This obviously isn’t an entry level job. It’s not a mid-level job either. It’s the highest job for our education sector in Vermont and I felt that when it comes to the actual policies, the legislation, I felt like there was a lack of substance there. I just feel like if somebody’s going to be appointed to such a high level position there needs to be a deeper understanding of the Vermont system and plans for the future.”

The Senate Education Committee voted 3 to 2 to forward Saunders’ confirmation to the full Senate. That vote is expected sometime next week.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Saunders will be up for reappointment and reconfirmation in February 2025.