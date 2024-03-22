Vermont Governor appoints new Agency of Education leader

Following a nearly year-long search, Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced his appointment to lead the state’s education agency this morning.

In April 2023, then-Education Secretary Dan French stepped down to take a job at the Council of Chief State School Officers. Following a nearly year-long search, Scott announced he has appointed an individual from Florida to lead the Vermont Agency of Education.

“It’s great to be here today to introduce you to Vermont’s next Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders,” Scott said. “And we’re happy to have her husband and two kids here with us today as well. They’ll be relocating from Florida where Zoie currently serves as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for Broward County Schools, which is the sixth largest school district in the entire country serving over 200,000 students. For comparison we have about 84,000 students here in Vermont across the whole state.”

The Republican added that Saunders brings a strong education background and impressive executive experience.

“She’s a problem solver, leader and innovator who has been laser focused on improving outcomes for kids,” said Scott. “And that’s where our focus needs to be: how can we get the best results for the students we serve? It’s no secret our education system is at a critical stage. We have big, big challenges. But I also believe we have many opportunities and I know Zoie will be able to help us navigate both.”

The State Board of Education had been tasked with forming the search committee to find a new secretary. Board of Education Chair Jennifer Samuelson said Saunders meets all of the caveats spelled out in the governor’s request for the agency’s leader.

“Zoie impressed the board with her extensive experience with the public school system; her skills at collaborating and building consensus among disparate groups; her strategic ability to leverage resources in order to do more with less and her proven track record in government and educational policy,” Samuelson said. “She is a talented leader who is deeply committed to improving student opportunities and outcomes and we share in her enthusiasm to serve as our next Secretary of Education.”

Saunders called it an honor to serve in a state with a strong history and tradition of prioritizing education and the needs of children.

“I am energized and motivated by the governor’s bold vision to make the state of Vermont a national model producing the best educational outcomes in the United States from cradle to career,” Saunders said. “I have devoted my career to expanding educational opportunities, particularly in underserved communities. I bring diverse leadership experience encompassing public school governance of the sixth largest school district in the country and also executive strategy experience focused on driving academic improvement in multiple states. I am a passionate believer in the power of education to uplift and to nurture students in reaching their fullest potential.”

Saunders officially begins her job on April 15th and will replace interim Secretary Heather Bouchey.