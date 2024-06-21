Lawsuit filed over appointment of interim Vermont Education Secretary

Two Vermont state Senators have filed suit against the governor, claiming his move to appoint an interim Secretary of Education violates the state constitution.

The Senate rejected the confirmation of Zoie Saunders as Education Secretary in April. Republican Governor Phil Scott immediately named her the agency’s interim secretary.

A lawsuit asks the Vermont Superior Court to enforce constitutional separation of powers. Senators Tanya Vyhovsky, a Progressive/Democrat, and Democrat Dick McCormack claim that because the governor failed to resubmit Saunders’ name for consideration before the Senate adjourned, her appointment is invalid.

Scott has stood by Saunders, saying she has faced unfair criticism from educational advocates.