Ontario electricity surcharge will impact New York customers

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will impose a surcharge on electricity purchased by Minnesota, Michigan and New York in response to 25 percent tariffs imposed on Canada by the Trump Administration.

The president removed tariffs from products covered under the U.S. Canada Mexico Trade Agreement on Thursday. Tariffs on steel and aluminum begin Wednesday and an energy tariff continues. Ford says all the tariffs must end.

“Today we are moving forward with a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports. On an average this will add about $100 per month to the bills of hard-working Americans. Let me be clear," Ford adds. "If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely.”

In response, Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the state Department of Public Service and NYSERDA to conduct a review of the tariff impacts to be completed within a week.

She calls on President Trump in a letter co-signed by Senator Charles Schumer to rescind all tariffs immediately, adding “If he refuses, Republicans in Congress must act to overturn them before they inflict further damage.”

