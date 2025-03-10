© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Ontario electricity surcharge will impact New York customers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 10, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Office of the Ontario Premier
/
Office of the Ontario Premier
Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will impose a surcharge on electricity purchased by Minnesota, Michigan and New York in response to 25 percent tariffs imposed on Canada by the Trump Administration.

The president removed tariffs from products covered under the U.S. Canada Mexico Trade Agreement on Thursday. Tariffs on steel and aluminum begin Wednesday and an energy tariff continues. Ford says all the tariffs must end.

“Today we are moving forward with a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports. On an average this will add about $100 per month to the bills of hard-working Americans. Let me be clear," Ford adds. "If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely.”

In response, Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the state Department of Public Service and NYSERDA to conduct a review of the tariff impacts to be completed within a week.

She calls on President Trump in a letter co-signed by Senator Charles Schumer to rescind all tariffs immediately, adding “If he refuses, Republicans in Congress must act to overturn them before they inflict further damage.”
Tags
News tariffsCanada TariffsElectricity surchargeOntario PremierUSMCAU.S. Mexico Canada AgreementElectricity exportsRetaliatory Tariffs
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More