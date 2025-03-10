New York Senator Charles Schumer promotes Miracle on Ice team

New York Senator Charles Schumer met recently with the 1980 Winter Olympic Hockey team as part of his efforts to advance legislation marking the 45th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice.”

The Democratic minority leader introduced legislation earlier this year that would award Congressional Gold Medals to the Miracle on Ice vets. Schumer says “Great moments are born from great challenge, and 45 years later this win still resonates with so many Americans.”

The legislation would recognize the 45th anniversary of the game and award three Congressional Gold Medals to members of the team to be displayed at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado, and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Minnesota.

