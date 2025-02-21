Mayor says Watervliet says city is in good standing during State of the City address

The mayor of Watervliet focused on parks and recreation, public safety, and quality of life in his State of the City address Thursday night.

Mayor Charles Patricelli says work on the replacement of the pool house at the city’s Veterans’ Memorial Pool will be completed this year, all vacancies within the city police department are expected to be filled, and the final phase of the city’s combined sewer separation is underway. The second-term Democrat spoke at the Albany County city’s cultural center.

“I strive to keep residents informed through the email distribution center, social media, and remind you all that if you have questions or issues, please do not hesitate to contact me,” Patricelli said.

Once completed, the combined sewer separation project will have all stormwater going directly into the Hudson River.

“And sewage going directly to the county's filtration plant instead of mixing them during high rain events that then enter the river,” Patricelli said. “Phase One of the improvements of our water filtration plan is complete, and in 2025 we're moving toward phase two. Some of the work that was completed or is near completion is the additional security of around the facility, the new maintenance garage to house our new equipment, [and] the relining of our clear wells, which helps treat the water at our plant.”

Patricelli adds two key positions in city government will soon be vacant. He says the city’s general manager and finance director have accepted positions elsewhere. Patricelli encourages potential candidates to apply.

The mayor says when he took office in 2020, the city was drowning in debt. He says during his tenure he has worked to limit overtime costs, implement sound fiscal planning, and uphold a bidding process.

“We are expecting a positive fund balance of all three operating accounts and in 2023 received no designation for New York state fiscal score, stress scores for five years now in a row, the city [has] successfully negotiated contracts with the CSEA, Watervliet Police Department, and we continue to seek an agreement right now with the fire department,” Patricelli said.

City Councilor Barbara Diamond took office in 2021. The Democrat says under Patricelli’s leadership, the Hudson River city is in good shape.

“Nobody works harder for this city than our mayor does, and he is hands-on with every single thing,” Diamond said. “There are a lot of things that we still want to do, have to do, but he has been pushing things forward for the past five years.”

Diamond says her focus is events that bring the community together.

“I have big plans, big hopes for the event coordinator. That is kind of something that's near and dear to my heart. I have a lot of ideas that I would like to kind of get going with, you know, having some events here in the city, just to bring people in to see what we're all about,” she said.

Patricelli adds several community events will return to the city this spring and summer.

“Watervliet will begin to hold again two car shows in 2025,” Patricelli said. “One will be held in Hudson Shores Park in May, and the other will be in the summer at the gazebo park down in Port Schuyler. These shows bring in hundreds of visitors to Watervliet and is important to show what we have to offer through volunteer efforts. The summer concert series is anticipated to continue and will look to improve on the success of the 2024 the concerts draw in hundreds of visitors to the city residents.”

As for other quality of life measures, Patricelli says the city is continuing work to remove blighted buildings, enforce code violation corrections, and clean sidewalks and streets. The mayor says the city has hired a part-time garbage compliance officer. Patricelli says the city is not looking to fine residents —but to maintain a cleaner city.