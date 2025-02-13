During its latest meeting the Plattsburgh Common Council considers reviving the city’s food waste reduction policy

The Plattsburgh Common Council reviewed several items last Thursday related to proposed infrastructure projects and discussed a project to collect food waste.

The Common Council holds a work session prior to its regular session. During the freeform discussion Ward 3 Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs brought up the city’s food waste reduction policy that was approved several years ago but has not been enforced.

“I was hoping that we could put some effort into reviving that and putting that plan into action. All of the components are still kind of out there,” Gibbs noted. “I really see this as a starting point to do something very transformative for the city and I’m very passionate about it and I would like to really find a pathway forward.”

Plattsburgh Senior Planner Elisha Bartlett lauds the idea, but cautions the city must assess the priorities within the plan before moving forward.

“I personally believe that food waste reduction is an important component to moving climate actions forward. I think that it would be important for the city to take heed in the amount of energy that would be put into this type of program within the municipality, within the government operations, compared to potentially partnering with another entity like Clinton County that already has a grant for food waste in action,” Bartlett said. “I just think we should drop back a little bit and re-review the plan to implement because there were some holes in that plan.”

The work session also focused on proposed infrastructure projects that are slated to begin this spring.

Superintendent of Public Works Michael Bessette reported that work is progressing on several projects.

"City Hall stairs we’ve received bids. The engineer has them in hand. We got three bids for the stairs. We got two for the electrical contract. They will make their recommendation,” Bessette said. “The city beach bathrooms are under construction and doing very well. So we are scheduled for the opening of beach season. Road resurfacing. On the agenda tonight there’s a bunch of spending resolutions. We have one for road resurfacing. We have public surface equipment, sanitary sewers and water distribution. These are all kickoff resolutions so we can actually start writing purchase orders

During public comment, Pine Street resident April Wood clashed with Ward 1 Democrat Julie Baughn and Mayor Wendell Hughes over a previous Freedom of Information Act request regarding the Police Department.

“Hopefully he’ll do the right thing and release the information that we’re requesting, Wood said. “It’s not just me. I stand up here on behalf of many people and I can tell you many people down at the city police department...”

“Excuse me,” interrupts Councilor Baughn. “I really believe you’re out of order.”

Wood continues, “Many people at the city police department...”

“Absolutely you are out of order,” Baughn continues, “As the Mayor Pro Tem I’m allowed to call it. You are out of order.”

“Explain to me why I’m out of line,” Wood requests.

“You’re being totally disrespectful, condescending and absolutely rude. It’s not the place to do it,” Baughn tells her.

“I’m being passionate, defends Wood. “I’m not being....”

“That’s what that is?” scoffs Baughn. “He’s the mayor. You need to treat him with respect.”

Mayor Hughes scheduled a public hearing for Thursday, February 20th on a local law that would amend the city’s election districts.

