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Making compost takes some care - add greens, browns, water and air. This simple rhyme is a great way to remember the key ingredients to any compost pile.
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The Plattsburgh Common Council has unanimously approved a partnership with the Clinton County Health Department to create a food waste reduction program.
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During its latest meeting the Plattsburgh Common Council considers reviving the city’s food waste reduction policyThe Plattsburgh Common Council reviewed several items last Thursday related to proposed infrastructure projects and discussed a project to collect food waste.
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With closures of existing landfills on the horizon and waste management a continuing concern, Albany and Saratoga Counties have announced a multi-million…
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New York state gave $3.5 million last year to support municipal recycling projects across the state and the donation of wholesome food as officials strive…
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In an era of growing poverty, homelessness and hunger, it’s amazing how little attention the problem of food waste gets by policymakers. According to a…
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A group that counts seven Hudson Valley counties as its members has received New York state funding to continue its work in food rescue and combating food…
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A number of community organizations in the Hudson Valley are banding together to raise awareness about food waste. They’ve been prepping for a first-time…
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Efforts to recycle tons of food waste in Connecticut are taking shape. State officials have granted the first permit for a new anaerobic digestion…
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With America Recycles Day Saturday, Massachusetts environmental officials are celebrating the Commonwealth’s new commercial food waste ban – the first…