A two-time candidate for Albany mayor is making it three
Longtime community advocate Marlon Anderson announced his run Saturday at the Washington Avenue branch of the Albany Public library.
Anderson is seeking the post after three-term Mayor Kathy Sheehan said she won’t seek reelection. Anderson says regardless of the outcome of the June Democratic primary he’s in the race through November.
"And I would like the considerations that any candidate should have."
The 64-year-old Anderson contends the Democratic machine still rules the roost in the city.
He joined a field that already includes Common Council President Corey Ellis, Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin and City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, among others.