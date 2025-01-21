© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A two-time candidate for Albany mayor is making it three

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published January 19, 2025 at 6:33 AM EST
Marlon Anderson
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Longtime community advocate Marlon Anderson announced a run for mayor Saturday at the Washington Avenue branch of the Albany Public library.

Longtime community advocate Marlon Anderson announced his run Saturday at the Washington Avenue branch of the Albany Public library.

Anderson is seeking the post after three-term Mayor Kathy Sheehan said she won’t seek reelection. Anderson says regardless of the outcome of the June Democratic primary he’s in the race through November.

"And I would like the considerations that any candidate should have."

The 64-year-old Anderson contends the Democratic machine still rules the roost in the city.

He joined a field that already includes Common Council President Corey Ellis, Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin and City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, among others.
Tags
News 2025 electionMarlon AndersonCity of Albany
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas