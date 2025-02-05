Republican Albany County legislators press for migrant policy clarity

Two Albany County Legislators are calling for public documentation of official county policy on local immigration enforcement.

Minority Leader Frank Mauriello of District 27 and Deputy Minority Leader Paul Burgdorf of District 23 sent a letter to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy that also requests documentation of the status of "illegal migrants" currently residing in the county. Mauriello says it entails preparing for what he sees as the inevitable:

"This isn't us manufacturing controversy or misunderstanding county government, as some have falsely suggested," Mauriello said. "The Trump administration is already underway with operations nationwide to deport criminals in our country who are here illegally. Anyone who can't see that eventually this will be coming to Albany County is sticking their head in the sand. We simply do not want to be caught off guard, just like we were on Memorial Day in 2023 with the bussing of migrants from New York City to both the town of Colonie and the city of Albany."

Urging officials to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, the two Republicans say that the City of Albany and Town of Bethlehem are the only county municipalities that have declared themselves “sanctuary communities,” effectively preventing themselves from reporting immigration status to federal authorities. They argue Albany County is not a “sanctuary county,” and should have no such prohibitions.

Mauriello claims it’s only a matter of time before federal immigration authorities focus on Albany County. "Are they still here? And I think any criminal migrants need to be removed from our community. It's a public safety issue, and I think that's the opinion of the majority of Americans," Mauriello said.

County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham, a Democrat from Delmar, suggests the Republican legislators' letter politicizes the issue of federal immigration policies, including roundups by ICE. She says the county will not assist in those actions but will continue to support the immigrant community.

"If you're following the news about what the new president has unleashed, I think they'd better direct their questions to the new president and his intentions," said Cunningham. "There's a lot of chaotic federal policy being unleashed simultaneously, including, the ice roundups, and you know that is going to be what it's going to be, but you know the policy of Albany County is to enforce any existing state and federal and county local laws. And also, we are very welcoming to our immigrant community, and we will continue to be. And the county and county organizations, not for profits, housed in the city of Albany and Albany County, generally, will continue what they're doing to support immigrants trying to transition into our communities."

McCoy, a Democrat, responded to a request for comment via email, saying “We are not buying into partisan politics. These legislators should know the role of the County. The immigration program with New York City ended in the middle of December. We continue to be a welcoming community for immigrants and have no tolerance for anyone’s involvement in criminality. Any matters of law enforcement would go through local authorities.”

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple tells WAMC his office hasn't changed anything and "will continue to do what we need to do to keep our country safe."

Across the river the Rensselaer County Sheriff's office continues as the only such office in the state that participates in the 287(g) program, where local law enforcement agencies collaborate with the federal government including Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce federal immigration laws.