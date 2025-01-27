Tourism impact study finds positive impacts to business but concerns about housing

The Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism has released the results of its third annual tourism impact survey.

The sampling, conducted in October and November 2024, collected feedback from residents and businesses in Essex and Hamilton counties and the villages of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake using agree or disagree questions.

A majority of those who responded said they think tourism positively impacts their community, benefits businesses and boosts job opportunities. It also found a majority feel that tourism is increasing housing costs in the region and there is an increased negative perception of short-term rentals.