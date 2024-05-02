Survey looks at impact of fishing tournaments in Ticonderoga and Lake Champlain region

The Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce have released results of a survey assessing the impact of fishing tournaments in 2023 in that area of Lake Champlain.

The tourism agency says the Ticonderoga region and Lake Champlain Region typically host 30 to 40 fishing tournaments between May and October each year.

The survey found more than 1,700 anglers came to the region; 97 percent were male. The majority were from New York followed by Massachusetts and New Hampshire. About 58 percent of those who responded to the survey said they had participated in tournaments in the area at least 11 times. The tourism office estimates direct spending in 2023 totaled $2.2 million with just over $93,000 in Essex County sales and occupancy taxes.

