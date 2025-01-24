Republican Anthony Constantino believes threatened tariffs by President Trump against Canada are a negotiating tactic

Republican Anthony Constantino is one of several seeking the endorsement of county chairs to run in a special election in New York’s 21st Congressional district. In an interview with WAMC Friday, he said he believes threatened tariffs by President Trump against Canada are a negotiating tactic.

Constantino, who owns Amsterdam-based Sticker Mule, says he has talked with several county chairs who have expressed concerns about the possible imposition of 25 percent tariffs. Although he supports whatever the president decides, Constantino said he would be in the best position to explain the potential impact on the district.

“I would inform him of the situation so he understands. But ultimately he has to look at the whole picture and the northern border is a big problem too and he needs to be able to negotiate it to get that closed," Constantino said. "And so he’s got to use every tool he can and he ultimately wants what’s best for the country. But I think he really does want what’s best for New York given that he’s from here.”

President Trump says the tariffs on Canadian imports will be effective on February 1st. The special election will be called when Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is confirmed as UN Ambassador.

