Senator Dan Stec addresses support for Donald Trump

Since New York state Senator Dan Stec formally announced that he is a candidate for a likely special election in the 21st House district, there have been some questions about his support for Republican party leader Donald Trump.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino is among a bevy of Republicans hoping to be selected by the county chairs if current Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s appointment as United Nations Ambassador is approved. In a posting on X, the Amsterdam businessman slammed Stec, claiming he “hid in a corner and refused to endorse” Trump. But Stec says Constantino’s criticism goes back to 2016 when Trump first emerged as a candidate.

“The bottom line is I’ve supported him ever since October 2016. I hesitated at the time but I did vote for him three times. And I think that this is something that people that are looking to forward themselves as a candidate, you know they’re going to look to criticize others. I get a lot of criticism that I’m maybe too Republican and too MAGA.”

Stec, of the 45th district, adds that he has a 100 percent rating from the Conservative Party and considers himself right of center.

