GlobalFoundries receives grant to advance GaN chip production in Essex Junction

GlobalFoundries is receiving federal funding to advance manufacturing of a specialized silicon semiconductor at its Essex Junction plant.

The U.S. Department of Defense Trusted Access Program Office has awarded GlobalFoundries an additional $9.5 million to move the company closer to large-scale production of gallium nitride silicon semiconductors at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont. Gallium Nitride chips are able to handle high voltages and temperatures at greater energy efficiency.

The plant in Vermont is the global hub of GlobalFoundries gallium nitride program.

