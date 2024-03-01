Officials celebrate CHIPS and Science Act funding that will upgrade GlobalFoundries' Essex Junction plant

Last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that GlobalFoundries would receive $1.5 billion from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act for expansion and upgrades at its facilities in Malta, New York and Essex Junction, Vermont. Officials gathered at the FAB9 plant in Vermont today to celebrate.

GlobalFoundries President and CEO Thomas Caulfield, Republican Governor Phil Scott and Senator Peter Welch and retired U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, both Democrats, were at the Essex Junction GlobalFoundries plant.

Caulfield told employees that the CHIPs funds will allow them to turn their vision to upgrade and expand the plant into reality.

“We’re here today,” noted Caulfield. “We’re celebrating the nearly $130 million in planned direct funding as part of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and Vermont state funding. Together this will propel this site into the future. Here in Vermont, we will modernize this FAB, upgrading existing facilities, expanding capacity and enabling the high-volume manufacturing of next generation technologies including Gallium Nitride.”

The plant in Essex Junction is the first in the country capable of producing Gallium Nitride, or GaN, semiconductor chips used in electric vehicles, cell phones, power grids and other essential technology.

Governor Scott said he is proud of Vermont having such a large role on the global stage.

"The CHIPS Act investment in GaN in this Essex Junction site reinforces why this region was designated as a tech hub by the U.S. Department of Commerce,” said Scott. “My team continues to support efforts to turn the region into a world leader in GaN semiconductor manufacturing. The Vermont Training Program will also be awarding Global a $4.5 million grant for pre-employment training which will help more than 1,400 employees gain critical skills, including 400 new hires made possible by the CHIPS investment. Four-hundred is a big deal here in Vermont.”

Appearing virtually, Democratic Congresswoman Becca Balint said the huge infusion of resources will allow GlobalFoundries to expand and secure the manufacture of chips for vital industries and markets.

“This large federal grant will be absolutely transformative for Vermont,” Balint said. “Vermont will be home to the first U.S. facility capable of high-volume manufacturing of next generation Gallium Nitride semiconductors. This historic investment taps directly into Vermont’s strong culture of innovation. So often when I’m home in Vermont, I talk to young people who want to stay here and work at dynamic exciting high-tech innovative jobs and this investment is going to open so many doors for young Vermonters. And as a former teacher, I know how important it is to provide young people with a vision and a roadmap for economic fulfillment and success. And this kind of project will give so many Vermont students incredible opportunities in tech.”

The GlobalFoundries Essex Junction plant has been manufacturing semiconductors for over 60 years.