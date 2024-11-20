Vermont governor emphasizes apprenticeship programs during weekly briefing

Vermont Governor Phil Scott used his weekly briefing to highlight the 10th annual National Apprenticeship Week as an opportunity to entice more people to work in the trades.

The Republican offered data from the latest census showing over the past 10 years Vermont lost more than 14,000 people under the age of 18 and there are 28,000 fewer residents between the prime working years of 40 and 54. To make the state more affordable and build needed housing, Scott says the workforce must grow.

“As part of that strategy the Department of Labor has been expanding apprenticeship opportunities across sectors like construction, aviation, education and broadband,” Scott said. “These are great opportunities to learn a new skill, gain experience all while earning a good paycheck.”

Several economic development and business leaders commented on how apprenticeship programs help, including Ryan Ahern, Director of Field Operations for the ReArch Company.

“I’m here because I’m on a mission to change the way that we teach and educate our young folks. There’s a void right now of individuals to fill these trade roles and the industry needs to step up,” Ahern said. “We’re looking to bring dignity back to labor, you know, to focus on hard work, the basics. And there’s a lot of opportunities in the trades.”

Governor Scott was asked a number of questions about the upcoming legislative session now that voters have changed the dynamics and eliminated the Democratic supermajority in Montpelier.

“This gives us an opportunity to get to the table to negotiate. I don’t think that they felt that pressure previous to this over the past two years. Because of the supermajority they could override any veto that I put forward,” noted Scott. “Now that that threat has subsided somewhat, I’m not saying that they can’t override vetoes, they certainly still could with some help from the balance of the legislature. But it’s given them I think more incentive to work with us in trying to get to some common ground. It’s important to understand they still have the majority.”

The annual letter from the state Tax Department estimating the annual property tax rates is due at the beginning of December. Last year it warned Vermont taxpayers of a double digit increase and Scott is expecting an increase this year.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be. I don’t have any insight and I would expect that it’ll be an increase,” predicted Scott. “But I don’t know if it will be double digit at this point. But we’ll know soon enough. I would say in the next week and a half.”

At the end of the briefing Scott was asked about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said they’re not spectacular and then offered some contemplative thoughts to Vermonters.

“I think we all need to take a deep breath and hopefully celebrate some of the good and just be thankful for what we have and to give back in any way we can for those who are less well off and help them in any way we can,” Scott said. “So, let’s try and listen to one another without it being controversial because we’re going to have a lot of that over the next few years. So let’s not get too wrapped up in that for this holiday weekend.”

Governor Scott said he will not call a special session of the legislature requested by the Vermont Progressive Party to “prepare for the impacts of the incoming Trump administration.”