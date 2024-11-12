State Senator Dan Stec deflects questions on potential Congressional candidacy

Speculation is swirling across northern New York as to who might run in a special election after Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as UN Ambassador. One of the most anticipated candidates says its too early to announce any plans.

State Senator Dan Stec is widely thought to be a likely candidate for the 21st district congressional seat. The Republican from the 45th district says he’s flattered people are thinking of him.

“I’m interested in service. I’m interested in whatever’s best for our country. I served our country once many years ago for 8 years in the Navy. I continue to serve our state now. Whatever the best role for me is I’m happy with. Just so long as we put somebody in there that will continue to move the country in the direction that clearly the country and the North Country voters wanted to,” Stec said.

“And I’m proud of my work in the Senate and I’ll continue to work hard and whatever happens for me personally happens. But we’ve got a ways to go before January.”

Stec won reelection on Election Day in an uncontested race.

