New York interests react to Lee Zeldin nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency

President-elect Donald Trump has named former Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency in his upcoming administration. New York environmental advocates and others are tempering their expectations as to how Zeldin’s leadership might affect the regional environment.

Scenic Hudson Executive Director of Policy, Advocacy and Science Pete Lopez says the appointment of Zeldin to the EPA makes sense to him after working with him in the state legislature and when he was the EPA Region 2 administrator while Zeldin was in Congress.

“He understands New York. My sense is that he has awareness and sensitivity to the region from a very broad perspective,” Lopez said.

Protect The Adirondacks Executive Director Peter Bauer expects a very difficult time ahead.

“I expect Lee Zeldin to be very zealous in gutting the Environmental Protection Agency. I don’t think that since the EPA has been around over the last 50 years, I don’t think we have ever encountered a leader of that agency who will be so strongly at odds with its historic mission and wants to completely change its role in public policy and environmental policy,” opines Bauer. “I think the combination of Zeldin and Trump is very worrying on a lot of levels.”

At the Adirondack Council, spokesman John Sheehan says the nomination gives them some concerns but they want to keep an open mind.

“The fact that he is from New York makes us hopeful that he will understand some of the issues facing the Adirondacks. While we haven’t always agreed in the past in terms of policy issues, I think there is an opportunity for access and for conversation to take place that could benefit the Adirondacks long term,” Sheehan said. “But ultimately, I think we want to do everything we can to keep things from moving backwards in terms of environmental protection and public health. And we’re going to have some work to do in the years ahead.”

New York State Conservative Party Chair Jerry Kassar is delighted that Zeldin will lead the EPA, calling it a well-deserved appointment after Zeldin’s near miss in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

“He has a real background in environmental issues. Coming from eastern Long Island that should come as no surprise. But he has a balance. A balanced approach that respects the need for the economics of this country with the environmental needs,” Kassar said. “We believe the country is over-regulated particularly as it affects some of the oil industry and some of the auto industry as well as some of the just general business regulations that do not necessarily follow the science. And we think Lee understands that and he will be a perfect EPA administrator for the Conservative Party.”

Meanwhile, Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve Managing Partner David Gibson feels Zeldin is being appointed to the post due to loyalty and sees it as a signal that the White House will expect appointees to toe the line.

“Former Congressman Zeldin is a loyalist and I think that’s the criteria that’s prime top of mind on all of the nominees that Trump is making,” believes Gibson. “Now, Mr. Zeldin may prove to be an independent administrator as much as he can. That’s certainly possible. But I’m not expecting it.”

Lopez reminds anyone who is concerned about potential Trump Administration environmental policies that New York state has the ability to set more stringent standards.

“Whatever the federal regulatory and statutory framework looks like moving forward, that the state does have the ability to set its own standards that are more stringent than federal. So that is a power that New York state and other states have,” notes Lopez.

Zeldin was the second New Yorker to be nominated to a position in the incoming Trump administration. New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of the 21st district was tapped as UN ambassador.

