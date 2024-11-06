Plattsburgh voters choose Democrat Wendell Hughes as mayor

Plattsburgh, New York voters have elected Wendell Hughes as the next mayor, rejecting a comeback bid by a former mayor.

Supporters of Democrat Wendell Hughes, who currently represents part of the city on the Clinton County Legislature, gathered at Bobby’s Lounge Tuesday night awaiting results. When they came in, fellow Legislator and Democrat Bobby Hall announced that his peer would lead the city.

“I give you the mayor of the city of Plattsburgh!”

Hughes then went to the outdoor deck for a series of live television interviews. The race against Republican former mayor Don Kasprzak had been close and Hughes said he was a bit shocked to realize he would become mayor.

“Walking around and actually just sitting here talking to you guys is still surreal for me. So I have no idea why you voted for me. I’m happy they did. And they put some confidence in me and I will not let them down,” vows Hughes. “My door is always open. My door is always open. I don’t care who you voted for. I’m going to be the mayor for the next four years. You can come see me. We can have a coffee. We can have a conversation. My three c’s is what I live by: communication, collaboration, compromise. And that’s what we’re going to bring to City Hall.”

Hughes won 54 percent of the vote and will succeed fellow Democrat Chris Rosenquest, who opted not to run for a second four-year term.

Hughes was endorsed by all members of the Common Council and he says his office will create and maintain a good working relationship with them.

“I’m really excited to work with the council. I think we’re going to do, we have, I a great relationship with all six. Each one of them have come out and said something good about me at some point or another and I just look forward to working with all of them. I think we can do some great things in the city of Plattsburgh,” Hughes says. ”I’m just going to try to bring a positive influence to City Hall. We need to have that open door. I think that’s what’s been missing. You know people are included and they have to be included. We have to listen. We have to listen. Walking around it’s imperative. You know I’ve hit so many doors this year people want to be heard and they deserve to be heard.”

Plattsburgh City Democratic Chair Sue Moore says Hughes worked hard on the campaign and she is thrilled he won.

“Wendell’s really involved in the community. He’s got his pulse on the community. He’s got a lot of connections with the state and city and county officials. Wendell’s going to bring people together. I think that’s been lacking in the last four years,” Moore says. “I think Wendell’s going to be able to work with the council whether or not there’s Democrats or Republicans on there. Right now it’s Democrats but you know there’s elections every year. And Wendell is a person that brings people together. Wendell’s a good communicator just like his three c’s that he always said and I think he’s going to work really well with the people that are there, the managers, the employees. And I think he’s going to do great. I think he’s going to do a great job.”

Republican Kasprzak was with a group of friends at a downtown establishment. He was disappointed to lose the race against Hughes.

“I wish him well. I’m concerned about a lot of things but obviously I’m not the mayor so I can’t do much about that on January 1st,” laments Kasprzak.

So what are those things that you’re concerned about?” asks Bradley.

“Well if you look at what’s been going on, especially with the police department, obviously I think everybody in the community is concerned. Not being able to get a qualified chief is a concern. They may put somebody in there that I don’t believe is qualified. But let’s see what happens,” Kasprzak says. “There’s a lot of things that I was looking forward to. Working with Prime for example to see if there’s going to be a different project. Obviously recreation has to be rebuilt and I hope people do that as well. But hey listen people made their decision. They made their choice and we all move on.”

Kasprzak was mayor for a decade through 2014.

