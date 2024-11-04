© 2024
Midday Magazine

Former Albany Police Chief Cox to return on interim basis

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alexander Babbie
Published November 4, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST
Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
A former Albany Police chief is returning to run the department.

Chief Brendan Cox, who led the department from 2015 to 2017, is stepping back into the role on an interim basis beginning December 2nd.

Monday’s announcement comes as Eric Hawkins, who succeeded Cox, is set to return to his native Michigan to become commissioner of the Warren Police Department. Making the announcement at City Hall, third-term Democrat Mayor Kathy Sheehan says it’s a welcome homecoming for the longtime Albany native.

“Brendan was chief of this department. He was a deputy chief of this department. He's been part of the command staff and really moved up through the ranks from the time that he began his policing career here in Albany, born and raised, knows the community and has done a tremendous amount of work, even since retiring as our chief, in building relationships with the community,” Sheehan said.

Cox is expected to serve as interim chief through 2025.
News
Alexander Babbie
