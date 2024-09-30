Officials along New York border raise concerns about northern border crossings

Republican members of the New York state legislature are calling for the repeal of the state’s Green Light Law.

In 2019 New York implemented the Green Light Law, which allows all residents, regardless of immigration status, to obtain a driver’s license. It also placed restrictions on information law enforcement could obtain from the DMV.

Republicans from counties bordering Canada were joined by county sheriffs in St. Lawrence County Wednesday Tuesday to call for repeal of the Green Light Law. Dan Stec, who represents the 45th District, says there is a crisis on New York’s northern border.

“So far this year they’ve had 18,000 apprehensions in the Swanton sector, which runs from New Hampshire to Watertown. The next highest number is the sector out near Seattle, Washington and that’s just over a thousand apprehensions,” Stec said. “So 80-90 percent of the illegal crossings on our northern border are happening here. It’s a growing problem and it is very specific to New York state.”

Stec explained that the state Green Light Law prohibits local law enforcement from sharing any information about immigrants with other law enforcement partners. A bill has been proposed to exempt border counties from the law.

“So now the people that are in the front line dealing with the illegal migrant crisis and watching the illegals wade through the muck and the woods and then down the streets and along farms and looking in windows and sleeping in outbuildings and in barns and scaring kids in school busses. This has all been in the paper. I’m not whipping up scenarios here,” Stec emphasized. “This is all stuff that is well documented. They can communicate legally without fear of arrest. Can you imagine state government arresting and charging with a crime law enforcement officials? If I could put this in another way: this law is asinine.”

Watertown Assemblyman Scott Gray, a Republican representing the 116th District, said it is fundamental for law enforcement agencies to share information.

“It is unheard of that they can’t share information. Whether it’s state police or whether it’s local PD or whether it’s the sheriff’s department or our federal partners as well. So there’s no question we need a course correction on this policy,” Gray pressed. “The other important thing I think to look at: if we don’t as elected officials take responsibility and put policy in place that allows these folks to do their job, we’re going to end up with a vigilante situation.”

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro says the county’s 28 miles of border have seen a significant uptick in illegal migration.

“All we’re asking for in law enforcement is a fair chance, just an opportunity to use the tools and resources with other agencies so that we can partner to create a stronger bond to keep all of our communities the safest that we possibly can,” Favro said. “I don’t think that’s a lot to ask for.”

At the same time New York border Republicans were calling for repeal of the Green Light Law, New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the Northern Border Security Enhancement and Review Act to update and strengthen northern border security.

“This bipartisan, bicameral legislation would require the Department of Homeland Security to analyze the current situation at the northern border and update its northern border strategy regularly,” explained Gillibrand. “This proactive approach will provide us with the data and insights necessary to address the increasing apprehensions along the northern border and combat illegal drug and weapons trafficking. Until we update our northern border strategy, we will continue to be unprepared and unequipped to address this growing migrant crisis.”

Gillibrand said she is not familiar with calls to repeal New York’s Green Light law.

“I think a law enforcement response is very helpful and I do think coordination amongst federal and state law enforcement is always helpful,” Gillibrand said. “So I will have to look at what they’re suggesting. But we also do need to change the federal laws.”

The proposed repeal legislation in New York applies only to border counties.

