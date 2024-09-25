Olympic Regional Development Authority Board approves numerous venue improvements

The Olympic Regional Development Authority Board has authorized improvements at several of the venues and sites it oversees.

The authority manages the Olympic sites in Lake Placid, Gore Mountain ski area and Belleayre Mountain.

The Board considered a resolution at its latest meeting Friday that would allow ORDA President and CEO Ashley Walden to approve electric contracts for Gore Mountain.

“The rates are going up. Gore is in the most expensive of all of the areas for electric in New York state. The resolution is to allow us to enter into the contracts,” explained Walden. “Some of these contracts, the markets are really volatile so we look to secure the rates. It’s really important to us that we be able to have the flexibility to enter into the contract when it’s the most beneficial for the Olympic Authority.”

The Board unanimously approved the resolution.

Another measure sought to authorize the purchase of 17 snowmaking guns for the Whiteface ski area. Walden explained that the purchase continues modernization of infrastructure at the mountain.

“They are going to cover several trails. There’s some spots there that our current snowmaking doesn’t cover well enough. So we’ll boost that. Also a few other spots that we’re weak on,” said Walden. “Again it’s for 17 of these to increase our snowmaking efficiency and it’s part of a continuing improvement and efficiency plan that we have.”

Department of Environmental Conservation designee Joe Zalewski asked Walden and Assistant Counsel Edward Kowalewski Jr. about the efficiency of the snow guns.

“Do you happen to know what percentage of the snow guns will have been upgraded to have the ability to be high efficiency?” asked Zalewski.

Walden turns to Kowalewski, “How far through the process are we?”

“Seventy-five to 80 percent, maybe,” replies Kowalewski. “We’re doing it as we replace piping.”

The board approved the $617,000 purchase.

Also under consideration the replacement of Lift 10 at Gore Mountain, which Walden explained is part of aging infrastructure at the ski area.

“This is Gore’s oldest aerial lift. It was actually originally at Whiteface Mountain and in 2002 it was moved from Whiteface down to Gore,” recalls Walden. “So this lift will help us to increase the uphill capacity. It would also be more reliable. With an older lift we’re also having issues getting new parts for it. It’s a lift that we can’t afford to have broken down while we’re operating during the season.”

The Board approved the project, which is estimated to cost about $8 million.

Another capital project the ORDA Board considered would authorize improvements totaling about $96 million at the Mount Van Hoevenberg sliding track. Walden said construction done there in the early 2000’s was never fully completed.

“The project that we’re looking at now addresses a number of modernizations and upgrades that are necessary,” reported Walden. “So currently the refrigeration system is actually original to the 1980 track. I should say that all of this has been part of a five-year master plan for the facility. None of these areas had been addressed in the initial upgrades.”

Senate designee Eleanor Tatum was curious about what the upgrades could mean for sliders.

“The upgrades, will that extend the season or the ability to have races?”

“It will make it possible for us to open the track earlier and keep it open longer,” Walden noted.

The Board unanimously authorized the ORDA President to move forward with the contracts.

