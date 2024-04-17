Olympic Regional Development Authority approves funding for capital improvements at its venues

The Board of Directors for the Olympic Regional Development Authority has approved nearly $26 million in upgrades and improvements to venues the agency oversees.

There were a number of items on the Olympic Regional Development Authority’s, or ORDA’s, agenda at its latest meeting.

The board moved through a series of eleven resolutions that allows Walden to approve capital improvements at various ORDA venues. One would improve the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid, according to ORDA President Ashley Walden.

“As we continue to look to be more operationally efficient one of the projects that we're looking at is the design and procurement of a wind curtain system,” said Walden. “This system would protect athletes. If the wind picks up there are certain regulations where we would either have to delay, postpone or cancel an event based upon the speed and the direction of the wind. This would allow us to have more training opportunities and also protect us during competitions. It's one of the projects. Additionally, the towers, they're in need of some improvements.”

The Board also approved improvements at the Mt. Van Hoevenberg complex to install fiber lines for broadcast communications, security and timing cameras. The improvements would also enhance drainage systems.

Board members then discussed snowmaking and electrical improvements at the Belleayre Mountain Resort. Walden explained that pipelines supporting snowmaking need to be upgraded.

“When we talked about pipelines, we're talking about both water and air which are both needed to support the snowmaking. Out of this is either old pipe or pipe that maybe has leaks or was never correctly welded together,” Walden explained. ”So we have a multi-year plan to continue to replace these, put in the new pipelines, which again, all of this helps to support our efficient snowmaking infrastructure. So that's ongoing at Belleayre. Upgrades to pump and valve houses. We have some older pump and valve houses so we have some work that needs to be done to just ensure that they are efficient, they're reliable.”

A measure supporting snowmaking, trails and electrical improvements at Whiteface Mountain is part of an ongoing plan to replace pipelines, according to Walden.

“We have a few valve houses that need some attention to make sure that they run consistently and efficiently,” said Walden. “We have some continued trail work as we improve the conditions of the trails at Whiteface and additional electrical work that will support the snowmaking infrastructure in the valve houses. Quite a bit of, you know, maintenance and continuing work as we ensure the consistency and the quality of our infrastructure.”

Board member Betty Little, a retired New York state Senator, questioned whether that falls under regular maintenance.

“Do we do these every year so that we're keeping the maintenance up?” asked Little. “We must right?”

“Yes, it's a great question,” Walden replied. “But it's a continual process. So we have a schedule for replacing, whether it be pipelines or electrical work, so that we're continually we're not having to wait and do everything at once. It's an evolving process.”

The board unanimously approved all 11 capital improvement measures, totaling over $26 million.

Earlier, members discussed adopting a revised and updated Olympic Authority Code of Ethics. Governance Committee Chair Chris Pushkarsh reported that the committee is recommending approval of the revisions.

“The Governance Committee discussed the proposed changes to the ethics code including rules on nepotism, the definition of interest in source, requirements of policymakers and guidance for employees participating in outside political activities,” Pushkarsh reported. “The GC unanimously approved a motion to recommend that the Board of Directors adopt the resolution 523 as presented.”

The resolution passed unanimously.

Walden reported that across all of the venues visitation was up by 3 percent and revenue was up by 4 percent despite a warm winter season.