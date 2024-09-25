Jury finds three Rensselaer County officials accused in ballot fraud case not guilty

A jury has acquitted three Rensselaer County officials accused of committing ballot fraud during the 2021 election cycle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Richard Crist, James Gordon and Leslie Wallace were acquitted Wednesday on all charges after a 13-day trial.

The three were indicted last year, accused of conspiring to violate the rights of Rensselaer County voters.

Prosecutors alleged that during local elections, the defendants "conspired to use their official positions, and actual and apparent authority over Rensselaer County employees, to obtain absentee ballots in voters’ names through fraud and intimidation."

Gordon was also found not guilty of witness tampering while Wallace was found not guilty of making false statements.