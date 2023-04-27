Three Rensco officials charged in ongoing voter fraud investigation

Three Rensselaer County officials with close ties to the ruling Republican Party have been indicted on federal charges as part of an investigation into ballot fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Richard Crist, James Gordon, and Leslie Wallace were arrested and charged Thursday with conspiring to violate the rights of county voters during the 2021 election cycle.

The arrests are only the latest in an ongoing federal probe of GOP officials in the county.

In January, former Rensselaer County elections commissioner Jason Schofield resigned and pleaded guilty to unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots.

Last June, Republican Troy City Councilor Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned after pleading guilty to fraudulently submitting absentee ballots in 2021.

Crist is Director of Operations for Rensselaer County, Gordon is the Director of the Bureau of Central Services for Rensselaer County, and Wallace works for Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. Gordon is also charged with one count of witness tampering, while Wallace is also accused of making false statements.

McLaughlin, who was acquitted earlier this year of campaign finance charges brought the state attorney general, says all three will be able to continue working for the county.

"Our system states those charged are innocent until proven guilty, and I firsthand know the significance of that statement, having recently gone through a similar experience earlier this year," McLaughlin said in a statement. "Members of our team will have their day in court and until then, they have the opportunity to continue their work for our county."

The Rensselaer County chapter of the League of Women voters called the allegations “an affront to our democracy.” Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, a Democrat, said the officials’ alleged actions “undermine the integrity of our electoral system.”

