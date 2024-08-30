Davis lays out case to succeed Pignatelli in the 3rd Berkshire district ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic Primary

Davis has raised the most money in her bid to replace outgoing Democratic State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, who is stepping down after more than two decades.

“I've received endorsements from reproductive health groups such as Planned Parenthood to several leading unions, such as the AFL-CIO, the SEIU, which is healthcare workers and educators, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the Environmental League of Massachusetts and the Clean Water Action Fund, the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus, the National Association of Social Workers, Progressive Mass, and I just got off the phone with 350Mass, which is the statewide leading environmental organization, and they just told me that I had received their endorsement,” the candidate told WAMC.

Of the almost $60,000 from nearly 300 contributions Davis has raised since February, only $151 came from the candidate herself. Great Barrington selectboard chair Steve Bannon, Democratic State Committee member and former State Representative Sherwood Guernsey, former District Attorney candidate Judith Knight, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity CEO Carolyn Valli, and former District Attorney Andrea Harrington are among her notable local backers.

WAMC asked Davis what issues she heard voters in the 3rd Berkshire District prioritizing over her months of campaigning.

“I think the number one topic I'm hearing is keeping Massachusetts affordable for all families," she answered. "So, affordability is a huge concern, and along with that comes housing and economic development. Without housing, we can't have a workforce. And what I keep hearing time and time again is that we really need to realize that there's a marriage between housing and economic development, and in order to keep Massachusetts affordable for families and have our economic engine turning, we need to make sure that there's housing.”

Another major theme Davis encountered was climate, especially after 2023 was the hottest year since global records began in 1850.

“What I find personally frustrating is the inaction going on in Beacon Hill with the climate bill, and I keep hearing time and time again that the climate crisis cannot wait, climate action cannot wait, and I'm talking to a lot of farmers, I'm talking about ways that we need to mitigate the climate crisis and protect our natural resources and wildlife," she said. "So, I'm doing a lot of research in regenerative agriculture and natural climate solutions such as bioremediation.”

The candidate says one of her biggest takeaways from the race is how unified the Southern Berkshires are around key issues.

“The 18 towns, I've traveled to every single town, and I've spoken with residents there, and the same issues come up," said Davis. "We just want to be proud of our towns, we want to be able to afford living there, we want a place that's safe, that we can afford healthcare, that we have good schools, and we have something that we're proud of. So, that's kind of a unifying message I've been hearing, from small towns such as Otis having a dilapidated downtown and just having something simple like the pizza place come back would bring so much joy in a small town, and then going to, talking to Great Barrington and talking to businesses how infrastructure is such a concern.”

She says her breadth of experience in the Berkshire community as a parent has given her credibility to voters.

“I've raised three kids here, single handedly, from the time that they entered Muddy Brook Elementary school to now, when they're off in college and working," said the candidate. "And so, I've dealt with a lot of issues that people are facing right now. So, it could be issues with mental health. It could be issues with substance use, affordability. Childcare is huge, transportation. So, I really, through that thread line, I know what families are going through. And then on a parallel track, I've been a director of development on an $80 million revitalization of a paper mill. So, I've done the economic development. I sit on the 1Berkshire board, I sit on the Berkshire Blueprint 2.0 advisory council. So, economic development is something that I’m embedded in. So, not only am I a working professional, working at Construct and campaigning at the same time, I'm also a parent.”

Davis is contending with Stockbridge select board members Patrick White and Jamie Minacci in Tuesday’s primary, with independent Marybeth Mitts waiting in the wings for the November 5th general.

“Who do you want representing you? Who do you want at the table advocating for you? Who do you trust?" she asked. "Someone that's going to be accountable to you, someone that's going to have the wonderful characteristics that Smitty Pignatelli had in terms of serving his constituents, and I highly value what he brought to the table.”

Pignatelli has not endorsed in the race. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.