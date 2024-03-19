Stockbridge select board member Minacci joins White, Davis, and Mitts in race to succeed Pignatelli for the 3rd Berkshire House seat

The race to replace outgoing Massachusetts State Representative Smitty Pignatelli has grown to a field of four candidates. Stockbridge select board member Jamie Minacci is the latest contender to join the battle for the 3rd Berkshire House seat. Pignatelli is retiring after over two decades in office. Minacci will face off with fellow Stockbridge select board member Patrick White and Great Barrington select board member Leigh Davis in the Democratic primary. As WAMC first reported, Marybeth Mitts of the Lenox select board will run as an independent. Minacci took office in Stockbridge after a nail biter of an election in 2022, where a recount showed she won by just a handful of ballots. She tells WAMC that she’s ready to take on statewide politics on Beacon Hill.

MINACCI: I feel I have a diverse background with teaching, and I've also- I was an AmeriCorps volunteer in affordable housing. My site like placement was in CDCSP in Great Barrington with Tim Geller. What else have I done? I've raised three children, I've been a select woman, I think I bring a- And I'm resident. I'm a long-term resident of the Berkshires, my parents and grandparents lived in the Berkshires. So, I do know issues from all ends of the Berkshires, not just my town of Stockbridge.

WAMC: When you think about this election, what do you think the big issues are that the next occupant of the 3rd Berkshire House seat will have to address in their term?

What my two colleagues are not talking about is economic development and infrastructure. And they're not, you know, fancy topics, nor are they easy, and they require partners such as- You know, I loved the story about MASS MoCA and the union fighting for fair wages. And I believe that economic development is so needed here in the Berkshires. We're losing young people. Our population is aging, but people can't make a living wage. They can't buy a home, they can't buy groceries, they can't pay the utility bills. This is not okay. We have to find partners, bring in partners, make the Berkshires, get it on the map, and get money in the Berkshires. Boston and Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, they're all getting money because of real estate. But we don't have that. So, I really think it is trying to get people a fair living, good jobs, and, so, people don't have to have three jobs.

Now, from your perspective, what would the ideal solution to that be? When you think about economic development and bringing in these strong jobs, what are those jobs look like to you?

Also a good question. I was recently in Holyoke and I saw that they took some old brick factory buildings, and they are renovating them. They have partners like Harvard and Tufts and they're renovating them, and they're putting money- So, I see economic development either, medical, computer, maybe universities. You know, I'm not quite certain, and I don't know if that's my job is state rep, but I think my job is to foster and network and bring goodwill so that it helps, and maybe pass any legislation that could bring more monies, more partners to the Berkshires.

Now, you're running in the Democratic primary. If you had to describe what kind of Democrat you are- A progressive, a conservative, a centrist. Break it down for us- Where do you feel like you fall on that spectrum?

I don't know exactly what you would call it – and I'm not trying to be waffle – but I guess I think of myself as fiscally responsible. I'm a moderate. I think long and I plan long. I don't, I'm not a progressive. So, I’m not quite sure what political word we would use for that. I'm not Republican. I do still believe in serving the people, but I do believe in fiscal responsibility.

Let's look at the man whose job you're seeking to take, Mr. Smitty Pignatelli. When you look over his career on Beacon Hill, generally speaking, are you supportive of his of his time in office? Are there things that you're critical of? Break down your assessment of Mr. Pignatelli.

Hm, good question. I think he has served long. He has served the Berkshires well. He has, you know, his- Also remember his district got bigger. He had more responsibilities of late. I think he did a good job. But I think he worked hard. I think he really cares about the people here in the Berkshires. He knows them. He has always been friendly, responded to emails, phone calls. I think he has been even-handed and fair.

Are there any issues that you feel like you would have taken a different approach to as compared to Mr. Pignatelli?

Hm. Well, we all have a different style, and times are changing. No, I would hope that I would be thoughtful and also even-handed and I believe I work hard. I roll up my sleeves and do what's asked what is needed.

So, tell us a little bit about Stockbridge and how your time on the select board there has prepared you for the 3rd Berkshire seat.

We've had a lot of difficult votes, mostly about the residential tax exemption. We also had some, that progressive million-dollar tax idea come by the board. I think- We have a three-person board, so we can't deliberate or talk amongst ourselves in any small group. So, we always have to make or do our own homework and think for ourselves and vote for ourselves. I think it's prepared me in that I understand a small-town fiscal government- You know, the fiscal runnings of a town, a small town. But I also feel my education in public health and other things that I've worked on have also prepared me.

Now you had a hard fight for your seat back in 2022 on the select board. Did you learn anything about the campaign trail in at least Stockbridge in the Southern Berkshires from that experience, where you very narrowly won that election in a hard-fought race?

I did. It means knocking on doors and shaking hands and talking to people and it's, every vote counts. I thought it was a cliche, but it is so true. And it is a lot of hard work. You're just getting yourself out there and being courageous, just introducing yourself and being vulnerable.

Now, if you win this election and make it to Beacon Hill, you'll be faced with any number of statewide issues, but you'll also be working closely with the Healey-Driscoll administration. At this point, what is your assessment of Governor Maura Healey and her administration as they continue on into their second year in office?

I believe they're working hard, and they're trying to right some of the Baker administration’s choices and decisions. I think that they have= They've come to the Berkshires many times. I think, you know, and they're trying to get more affordable housing, they're trying to get a balanced budget. Yeah, I don't think it's an easy job. And they're strong and intelligent women, and they're doing, you know, fighting the good fight.

Now, you alluded to earlier feeling like your competitors in this race have not talked enough about economic development. Are there other issues that you think are not being discussed enough on the campaign trail?

No, I know that I- Their focus has been on affordable housing, which I don't think is not needed, I do, but I do see the hope of projects coming in Lee and we've had two in Great Barrington, we have one in Lenox coming. So, I don't think we're not doing affordable housing. And in Stockbridge, we do have the 13% of affordable housing, which is 3% over the 10% we would need. So, I just think that we see things a little differently. They're not wrong, or- I'm not criticizing, I'm just, you know, we just have a different approach, I believe.

What is your assessment of the competition so far? You have Leigh Davis from the Great Barrington selectboard, you have your fellow selectperson, Patrick White in Stockbridge, and running independent, Marybeth Mitts of Lenox and their select board- What's your take on the field right now?

I think all of us are intelligent, hardworking people, and any one of us whoever makes it to Beacon Hill will do a great job and I feel privileged to be running against a whole field of, you know, capable, smart people.

And lastly, sort of round it out for us- if you were to boil down the core of your campaign, what is your promise to voters in the Southern Berkshires?

That I will listen, I will be thoughtful, I will never make a rash decision, I will always get information. That is my promise.