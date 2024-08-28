Ahead of Primary Day, Minacci makes final pitch for 3rd Berkshire House seat

The end of Smitty Pigantelli’s two-decade tenure representing the Southern Berkshires on Beacon Hill is in sight. The popular Democrat went largely unchallenged since assuming office in 2003 and is stepping down after this term. Minacci is contending to replace him as 3rd Berkshire state representative alongside fellow Democrats Patrick White and Leigh Davis. Marybeth Mitts is running as an independent in the November 5th general. Pignatelli has not endorsed any of the candidates.

“What sets me apart from my other colleagues is I feel like I listen, I'm empathetic, I'm concerned about the entire district, and I have, and I've been honest and I've been straightforward, and I have not promised any one group of people, or peoples or towns, any, you know- I've stayed very neutral," said Minacci. “My other skill would be, I guess, I've kept my message clear and consistent. You know, I've stayed, and I've stayed calm and grounded, and I think that is what I've brought.”

In 2022, she won a seat on the Stockbridge select board in a narrow vote that required a hand recount to confirm her victory.

“I've talked about economic development, bringing tech startups and to, so we keep our young talent, the 25- to 45-year-olds," Minacci told WAMC. "We need to, we need more health care, and I know other people have talked about it. We need more doctors and dentists and just, we have an aging population, and they need care, and- what else have I, my candidacy, I brought up- Oh, infrastructure. It's not really exciting, but it's important. Every town I went to had at least one bridge, one road out, needed culverts. So, infrastructure, and that's also bridges, culverts, but also broadband, cell phones, like, all of it, all the ways to keep connected.”

After years of Pignatelli’s leadership, Minacci says voters have let her know that anyone succeeding him will have big shoes to fill.

“I found that they have, I don't know if they’re – I assume that they're serious – They really want the new rep to be the Smitty, to have all of 22 years of his experience and be able to fight for the Berkshires with all of his network and abilities," said the candidate. "But as you know, we'll be rookies. Whoever wins is a rookie, and we're in the basement with one aide, and we have to learn our way around and learn how to work in the state house with other people.”

In the midst of a divisive national election, extreme weather stoked by climate change, and a changing of the guard at home, Minacci says the next 3rd Berkshire state rep must answer looming questions.

“A lot of people are very concerned about climate," she said. "They're worried about their taxes. They're worried about healthcare. So, I mean, those are usual topics, I think, mostly, except climate's a little different this year. I think it's a little more intense because of the weather, the changes in the weather people can actually see.”

WAMC asked the self-described moderate what she learned about the 3rd Berkshire District since she announced her bid in March.

“What I learned is how different each part is," answered Minacci. "Each town has its own feel, its own needs, its own kind of culture, and how to make it all cohesive. Do you know what I mean? I mean, you have the rural Sandisfield, you have Dalton, which is so different than Alford, and Great Barrington is its own kind of town onto itself, and Stockbridge, you know, is different than Lenox. And so, I found that there was still the rural needs of education and EMS and ambulance and fire, but then there's those hot topics, right? Housatonic Water, there's the PCBs in Housatonic, there's, yeah, there's a lot to learn about our district.”

According to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign & Political Finance filings, Minacci has raised around $3,400 for the race, including just over $500 of her own money.

She thinks familiarity will be the deciding factor for voters on Tuesday.

“I think when the voter goes into the ballot box and they're going to, who do they know best, or who do they recognize most," Minacci told WAMC. "It will be who they're familiar with most, perhaps, because we are about the same age, we are all Democrats, we're all have about the same amount of experience and education. So, yeah, it will be those small factors. I don't think it's going to be one- I think it's going to be a really close race.”

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.