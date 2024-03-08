Mitts to seek Pignatelli’s Mass. State House in the 3rd Berkshire District as independent

Marybeth Mitts will run as an independent in the race to succeed outgoing State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, who is stepping down this year after over 20 years in office.

“Affordable housing, I think is a real issue," Mitts told WAMC. "And clearly, it's a nationwide issue and problem. I've been on the Affordable Housing Trust since about 2016, 2017. I've been the chairwoman for the last five years, and it was very important to us to be able to use a piece of land in town to develop affordable housing opportunities, whether they be ownership or rental.”

Leigh Davis and Patrick White of the Great Barrington and Stockbridge select boards, respectively, have declared for the Democratic primary.