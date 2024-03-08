© 2024
Mitts to seek Pignatelli’s Mass. State House in the 3rd Berkshire District as independent

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 8, 2024 at 1:36 PM EST
WAMC has learned that a Lenox, Massachusetts select board member is running for the 3rd Berkshire District state house seat.

Marybeth Mitts will run as an independent in the race to succeed outgoing State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, who is stepping down this year after over 20 years in office.

“Affordable housing, I think is a real issue," Mitts told WAMC. "And clearly, it's a nationwide issue and problem. I've been on the Affordable Housing Trust since about 2016, 2017. I've been the chairwoman for the last five years, and it was very important to us to be able to use a piece of land in town to develop affordable housing opportunities, whether they be ownership or rental.”

Leigh Davis and Patrick White of the Great Barrington and Stockbridge select boards, respectively, have declared for the Democratic primary.
