State lawmakers zero in on Albany County Airport Authority amid county executive’s botched CEO takeover plan

Several Capital Region lawmakers are calling for better communication by the Albany County Airport Authority Board after it declined to renew the CEO's contract. Reportedly, it comes after the county executive was gunning for the job.

Phil Calderone was told his contract would not be renewed when it expires December 1st, reportedly as part of a ploy by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy to take over the job. McCoy ruled that out Wednesday and the Times Union reports Calderone has written to the board asking for his contract to be extended given the developments.

In a joint letter to the airport board, Democratic state Assemblymembers Phil Steck, Pat Fahy and John McDonald are raising concerns about transparency. McDonald represents the 108th district: "The announce" McDonald said. "And you know, some people have said, 'well, why are you getting involved?' And the reality is that what most people don't realize is that while the International Airport is a state ordained authority. We do have a responsibility not to run it, not to say who's on the board, who's not on the board, not to say who's in charge, who's not in charge, But we want to make sure that the public's resources are being spent wisely and that the expected outcome happens on time, which is why we sent this letter to encourage the board to expedite this process. They made a decision, whether I agree or disagree with the decision is really not the issue at this point. They've made a decision, but we want to make sure that the board is laser focused on making sure that there is a replacement in place so we do not lose a stride as we strive towards this significant investment in the airport."

Democratic Albany County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham has said the body has no oversight of the Airport Authority Board.

"At this point, I guess I would just say, you know, the Airport Authority Board has issued a statement about their intentions regarding their national search process, and their intention to move this forward quickly, so that you know there's a new CEO in place by the end of the year, to ensure that you know the airport is not without a leader at a critical time. And I appreciated their statement, and look forward to their successful launch of that process," said Cunningham.

The board statement says in part "We will provide updates as warranted and ensure smooth continuation of operations and the significant capital projects at the Albany International Airport."

Republican Albany County Legislator Jennifer Whalen, an attorney, represents the 21st district. She says since the lawmakers have a hand in appointing board members, they have an obligation to inquire about board decisions.

"Very serious things have been alleged in the Times Union about the dismissal or the refusal to extend the CEO, Mr. Calderone, who has appeared before me at the mass transit committee meetings, especially when they were laying out the $100 million renovation that they wanted to do," Whalen said. "And I found him to be extremely professional, extremely knowledgeable, extremely respectful, and simply says they're not extending his contract, his five-year contract with basically no cause, in the middle of $100 million renovation. Anyway, the Board of Directors, right? I'm not over there selling tickets for airplane rides or standing in the TSA line, or any of that as a county legislator, but we do have an obligation to make sure that the board members that we appoint are not derelict in their duties, are not committing any kind of malfeasance, and are not, you know, violating the public officer's law."

Whalen says the legislature appoints three board members and has the power to remove or suspend them. She wants airport officials to appear before a future legislature Mass Transit Committee Meeting.

"The meeting would be next Wednesday, and it's my understanding that, you know, we might have a mass transit meeting, but I don't think the agenda is going to be this issue. As far as I know it is not going to be on the agenda. I asked Joanne Cunningham to reconsider their position. You know, I do think that we need to have Mr. Calderone and the board of directors come to the meeting and tell us what their plan is," said Whalen.

Neither Calderone nor the board have replied to requests for comment. A spokesman for McCoy says the fourth-term Democrat County Executive is traveling and not available for comment. A bipartisan group of 16 county legislators wrote to the authority board Thursday urging it to reappoint Calderone.