Albany civil rights leader Dr. Alice Green dies

Albany civil rights icon Dr. Alice Green has died.

Green worked as director of the Center for Law and Justice, which she founded in 1985 after Albany police officers shot Jessie Davis to death in his Arbor Hill apartment.

In 1998, Green ran for lieutenant governor on the Green Party of New York State ticket. She ran for mayor of Albany in 2005, garnering 25 percent of the vote but losing to incumbent Jerry Jennings.

For many years, Green directed Trinity Institution, a youth and family services center in Albany’s South End. While there, she also did community organizing and founded the South End Scene, one of the longest published Black newspapers in Albany.