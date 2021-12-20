Extended interview with Center for Law and Justice Founder and activist Alice Green about her book "We Who Believe in Freedom"

"We Who Believe in Freedom: Activism and the Struggle for Social Justice" exposes readers to police abuse and accountability, criminal justice and prison reform, and political abuse of power in Albany, New York.

Alice P. Green is the executive director of the Center for Law and Justice, a civil rights organization she founded in 1985. For nearly 40 years, the Center has been the foremost change agent in working to transform policies, practices and people in the areas of social justice, criminal justice and prison reform.

