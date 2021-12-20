© 2021
SUNY taps Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor, will launch global search for full-time Malatras replacement in January
Extended interview with Center for Law and Justice Founder and activist Alice Green about her book "We Who Believe in Freedom"

Published December 20, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST
"We Who Believe in Freedom: Activism and the Struggle for Social Justice" exposes readers to police abuse and accountability, criminal justice and prison reform, and political abuse of power in Albany, New York.

Alice P. Green is the executive director of the Center for Law and Justice, a civil rights organization she founded in 1985. For nearly 40 years, the Center has been the foremost change agent in working to transform policies, practices and people in the areas of social justice, criminal justice and prison reform.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
