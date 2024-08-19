Berkshire Democrats asking Americans to give Democrats “a chance with new leadership” as convention begins in Chicago

Democrats from across the country are congregating in Chicago this week for the party’s national convention. The gathering follows President Joe Biden’s historic decision in July to end his re-election bid and back Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump. Harris’s late entrance has reshaped the race. The VP is leading the Republican in national polls after a flagging performance by Biden. She has since gained the backing of enough party delegates – including the Massachusetts contingent – to secure the Democratic nomination alongside running mate Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota. One of those delegates is Berkshire County resident and former state representative Sherwood Guernsey, a Democratic State Committee member and president of the Rural Freedom Network political action committee. He spoke with WAMC.

GUERNSEY: Listen, all I can say is, really excited, and the closer I get to going, the more excited we feel. Because, you know, this is all amazing because of the speed with which it's happening, and one of the things I am amazed at is that our new ticket has been able to put together so much in such a short period of time. Just think about it, the logistics are overwhelming. What normally is a year or more campaign is condensed into a few weeks, I mean, and she's out there going to a lot of the different states, she came here to Pittsfield, I was so excited about that. We had a great event, and we sent her off, and let me tell you, she is on it, and she made a wonderful pick for vice president. So, I have a picture with the with Kamala, but not with the Vice President nominee, so I'm looking forward to that.

WAMC: Now, as far as bringing a message or themes or priorities from Western Massachusetts to the convention, are there any themes or platform or policy pieces you're looking forward to hearing discussed in Chicago?

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, my focus has been on rural America. This is a rural area here. I grew up in upstate New York, in a very small town, and so there's going to be a rural caucus meeting and a chance to discuss those kind of issues and priorities that we have with the leadership of the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party nationwide. So, it's a real opportunity for us to promote the importance of rural issues and developing of the rural economy, and that's really what my focus is, and has been for a number of years now.

When you think about the actions that the Democratic Party could take to support that cause, what come to mind?

Well, obviously, a focus on bringing more jobs and more opportunities. Because, when you're not in the big cities, those opportunities for jobs are just scarce, and it's very hard to get, for example, a lot of well qualified people for various positions. And that's one reason that companies often stay away from the rural areas. We need to change that. And so that's the major focus we have. For me, it's all about the economy in these rural areas. We're at a stage where we've improved the, Democrats, we've improved the healthcare for people and the options, prescription drugs are now under negotiations and lower price. So, there's a lot going on that helps everybody, but really, it's about the jobs.

Walk us through your trip to Chicago. What's it going to look like? What is on the agenda as you prepare for the Democratic National Convention?

Well, I mean, the greatest thing, of course, is to be able to be in the hall when Kamala Harris and Tim [Walz] speak. But there's going to be a lot of other people that are going to be exciting to listen to. I'm sure that Obama will speak, I'm sure that Joe Biden will speak to a huge ovation, I am sure, for his selfless act and stepping aside. And, I mean, there's going to be a lot of, a lot of interest in all of our parts and kind of the up-and-coming people in the Democratic Party. It's really critical to have a strong bench of the best people you can to keep following through so that we can maintain the kind of policies that are important for the middle class in America.

Right now, with only a few months until election day, how do you feel like the Democratic Party is sitting right now? Do you feel like you're heading into this convention with confidence and excitement? Is there still anxiety over what has been so far, an extremely contentious and tight race? Walk us through that.

Well, I can tell you this, that there is no question about there's still going to be a tight race. What we have going for us now is a ton of new energy. People are excited, and that's going to that's going to make for a higher turnout, and that's what really benefits us. And so, whether it's the issue of saving democracy or abortion rights, climate change, I mean, the Democrats are the only party that's going to promote those, and I think that's going to bring people around. And yes, it's going to be tough in some of these swing states. The Trump supporters aren't going away and yet, with a higher turnout and a focus of people who are not either way, really committed, I think we can get a lot of those votes, and that's the way we're going to win this thing. And I am confident we are going to win now, whereas I wasn't a month ago. But things have changed, and we now have the wind behind our back and wind in our sails.

Lastly, Sherwood, sometimes I speak to folks on the street in Pittsfield, for example, and I hear a lot of disillusionment with the democratic process, and a lot of people who feel very disenfranchised or left out from politics in America.

Yep.

What's your message to those folks?

Well, come on board, because this is a new era. We've got exciting leadership, and exciting leadership translates into policies that really help all of us. I understand, you know, when Deval Patrick spoke that the function in Pittsfield, he ended by saying, the biggest danger to us all is cynicism. And I understand that, and there's a lot of that, but it's time to change that, and to change that, people just have to take the chance and step forward. There's a lot of opportunity by doing that, and that's what we're encouraging people to do. Give us a chance with this new leadership.