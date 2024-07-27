After rise to top of Democratic ticket, VP Harris makes campaign stop at sold out Pittsfield fundraiser

It was one of Harris’s first public appearances since President Joe Biden announced his decision to drop his re-election bid and back her candidacy last Sunday. According to organizers, the sold out event of around 750 attendees raised around $1.4 million for Harris’s nascent campaign. Tickets ranged from $100 to $12,500. After performances and remarks from James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and historian Heather Cox Richardson, Harris took to the stage of the Colonial Theatre to lay out her vision for the presidency. Among her policy points, the vice president said she would sign legislation ensuring national access to abortions, push for universal background checks for guns and a ban on assault weapons, sign the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and bolster the American middle class. Harris compared former President Trump to criminals she prosecuted as a District Attorney of San Francisco, citing his history of fraud, sexual assault, and recent felony convictions. After praising Biden’s tenure and decision to step aside, Harris told the crowd she offers America a future of freedom, compassion, and rule of law in contrast to Trump’s chaos, fear and hate. The VP said her campaign has garnered enough delegate support ahead of next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago that she has officially secured the party’s nomination, and noted her historic fundraising weekend after Biden’s departure. The general election is November 5th.

This story will be updated.