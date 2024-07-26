Pittsfielders ready for Saturday’s visit by Vice President Harris

Just months into his first term, Mayor Peter Marchetti will see his city host its highest ranking national political figure in years.

“When we look back over history, when we had First Lady or Secretary [Hillary] Clinton, and also First Lady [Michelle] Obama, this adds one more level to the picture," the mayor told WAMC. "And I think the Berkshires being as Democratic as it is, it's a welcome visit, and look forward to her visit on Saturday.”

He's hoping Harris acknowledges both the beauty of the area as well as its pressing needs.

“I think housing and economic development needs, mental health and substance use awareness needs are probably at the top of the list of things that if I could wave magic one and get her to do, it would be wonderful,” said Marchetti.

The fundraiser was scheduled before President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid, thrusting Harris onto center stage.

When approached by WAMC on North Street after the Trump-Biden debate in June, Marchetti said he was eager to see new blood on the Democratic ticket after the president’s anemic performance. Now, with Harris poised to secure her party’s nomination at its national convention next month, the representation of that hope will be in the mayor’s proverbial backyard.

“From the number of folks I've been talking to in the community, they're all looking forward to the visit, and where is it, and can I get a glimpse, and so I think there's some excitement there," said the mayor. "And when we met on the streets, that was the message that I was kind of alluding to, that, let's have a debate that's about the issues, and let's have some energy. And when I watched that debate, I didn't see those.”

On North Street – Pittsfield’s main thoroughfare in the heart of the city’s core – reactions to Harris’s high-dollar appearance have been muted.

“So, Biden dropped out, clearly, we know that. You know, I'm not big into politics. I don't vote. That's what happens when you're a felon. I’m sure you don't want to put that on the radio, I’ll tell you that," said Jordan Keele-Williamson, a lifelong Pittsfielder. “Born and raised. BMC, Berkshire Medical Center. We call it Berkshire Meat Cutters, if you want to know that.”

He’s not convinced Harris can win.

“I let whoever do whatever, as long as the check signs, right?" said Keele-Williamson. "I don't give a damn, to be honest with you. I mean, you know, there’s not going to be a female Black president. Trump's going to win, unfortunately, and that's just how it works. As much as I- Go ahead, girl, you know what I mean? Michelle Obama might as well have tried then, if that was the case, as far as I'm concerned.”

WAMC asked Keele-Williamson what he hopes Harris notices about Pittsfield.

“Just see how shitty this town is, the city- I'm sorry, what they want to call a city," he laughed. "No, other than that- I mean, the Colonial Theatre is nice. She should go to the [Berkshire] Museum, it's right next door. I would probably be rather- I mean, other than that, welcome to Pittsfield.”

Tyrese Smith was further up North Street.

“Yeah, it's kind of nice," he told WAMC. "I wasn't really expecting it, but I'm going to see if I can catch her. Sounds pretty cool.”

As far as her candidacy, he’s slightly more enthusiastic than Keele-Williamson.

“Honestly, I'm not really into politics, but when I take a look at what's going on, I think she's a good fit,” said Smith.

Despite that, he’s not voting this fall.

“It's just never been my thing," Smith said. "I’m one of those cynics that don't believe that my vote has any power.”

Smith shared his hopes for what the veep might take away from her time in Pittsfield.

“I hope she notices that there's changes that need to be had," he told WAMC. "There's a lot of things that are going on, just a lot of homeless people out here, just kind of wandering aimlessly and stuff. Not really a lot of services, or the services that we do have don't really quite work for the people. It kind of just- People will get paid to do the things and don't do the things. So, hopefully she'll take a look at that and see if she can help out the regular people that are just out here struggling.”

WAMC met Pittsfielder Myrtle Nelson sitting in a bus stop outside of St. Joseph's Church.

“I think that America is a great country, but that it’s losing it perspective and what it was set out to do," she said. "You know, I don't mind breaking off of England. They lost their way. And the government is not doing what it should be doing. But, okay. So, we’ve all got to stand for ourselves. We’ll do what we need to do for us. That's all.”

She said she was ambivalent but hopeful about Harris’s ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket.

“I think it's wonderful," said Nelson. "We had a Black president, so why not put a woman in office? Because we know what to do- Mostly.”

As an unhoused person living in a city shelter for the past two years, Nelson hopes the VP will notice the plight of Pittsfielders like her who rely on social services.

“To address the homelessness, address the nonsense in the system, to go fix it," she told WAMC. "That's pretty much it. Just fix it.”

Pittsfield has issued a traffic and parking warning for the downtown corridor between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday for the Harris fundraiser, which has yet to announce a specific start time or location.